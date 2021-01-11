Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops and cleans in one go

At CES 2021, Roborock announced the company’s latest combination robot vacuum and mop, the Roborock S7, which features a sonic mopping system that’s smart enough to raise the mop pad when it encounters a rug. It’s a potential game-changer for streamlining the cleaning process and eliminating the need for multiple cleaning runs or multiple devices.

The Roborock S7 will be available in black or white for $649 on Amazon starting March 24.

Best robot vacuums

Sweep up messes with the best robot mops

Touted as the world’s first cleaning robot with a sonic mopping system, the Roborock S7 offers multiple scrub settings ranging from 1,650 times a minute to 3,000 times a minute. The idea is that the high-speed reciprocating vibrations quickly break up stuck-on dirt and scrub it away. Though we’ve been underwhelmed with combination vacuum and mopping robots in the past, it’s usually due to their subpar mopping power and cumbersome setup.

Most robot vacuum and mop combos won’t do both at once. Typically, the vacuum does a cleaning run, then it’s the mop’s turn. In between the two runs, you get to live out a race car pit challenge-- swapping out dustbins for water tanks and attaching mops pads to robot undersides.

The Roborock S7 should eliminate the pit stop, thanks to what the company calls “VibraRise” technology, which automatically raises the mop pad when carpet is detected. The mop also raises itself when the bot heads back to the dock, stopping it from dragging a dirty mop pad along the floor. We’re especially excited to test out the automatic mop raising since one of the complaints in our Roborock S6 review was the less-than-precise no mopping zones we set up in the app.

Used with the Roborock S7, the Roborock app supports mapping up to four floors, customized room cleaning, room-specific cleaning, no-go and no mop zones, and real-time mapping. The S7 can also be ordered around by Alexa, Google Home and Siri.

The Roborock S7 cleans up debris using 2500Pa of suction and a new floating rubber brush roll that sits closer to the floor for better cleaning. Its battery is rated for up to three hours of cleaning.

The company notes the S7 will be compatible with the forthcoming Roborock Auto-Empty Dock, which is expected to come to market later in the year.

Be sure to check out all of our CES 2021 coverage.