Surface Headphones Hit All-Time Low Price of $189 for Prime Day

Prime Day 2019's got a big win for headphone hunters. The Microsoft Surface Headphones started off expensive — at $350 — and they've just hit their lowest price ever: $189.

At nearly half their original price, this Prime Day 2019 deal on the Surface headphones is bigger than their over-ear cups. We love their expansive soundstage and comfortable, premium-end design, which feels even better with an extra $160 in your pocket. This deal is exclusive to Prime members.View Deal

Lately, the Surface Headphones have spent time at $249, which used to be a huge deal. But with this extra $60 off, these cans are at their lowest price ever, as they've never dropped below $200 before today.

Everything about the Surface Headphones feels premium, especially their aluminum chassis and intuitive touch controls. Further, their adjustable noise cancellation gives you complete command over what ambient sounds you let into your world.