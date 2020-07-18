OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 7 Pro: How are they different?

Fans of OnePlus phones are pretty devoted to the upstart phone maker, often replacing one OnePlus model with another. As of July 21, there will be a new OnePlus phone in the mix, as the OnePlus Nord makes its debut. And this handset will cost a lot less than many of the OnePlus models that came before it.

The OnePlus Nord isn't just about offering a lower price, though — OnePlus has also stressed that it wants to deliver the kind of premium features we've seen from its flagships. That's going to invite comparisons to previous phones, like the OnePlus 7 Pro released a little more than a year ago, to see just what kind of features OnePlus can pack into a newer sub-$500 handset.

Best phones overall: Where OnePlus ranks

overall: Where OnePlus ranks Battle of the budget phones: OnePlus Nord vs. iPhone SE

Current OnePlus 7 Pro owners may not be contemplating a switch to the OnePlus Nord. But comparing the features of the OnePlus Nord vs. the OnePlus 7 Pro can help us determine just how successfully OnePlus can balance a lower cost with high-end features. And from what we've heard about the Nord thus in advance of its launch, switching from the more expensive OnePlus 7 Pro may not be that much of a downgrade.

Here's how the two OnePlus phones should compare, based on our OnePlus 7 Pro review and OnePlus Nord rumors that have been circulating — in addition to what OnePlus has already confirmed about its next phone.

OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 7 Pro: Specs

OnePlus Nord (rumored) OnePlus 7 Pro Starting price at launch Under $500 $649 Display (resolution) 6.4-inch AMOLED (2400x1080; 90Hz) 6.67-inch AMOLED (3120 x 1440; 90Hz) CPU Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 855 RAM 8GB, 12GB 6GB, 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 48MP wide (ƒ/1.75); 8MP ultrawide; 5MP macro (ƒ/2.4); 2MP portrait (ƒ/2.4) 48MP (ƒ/1.6), 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens (ƒ/2.2), 8MP telephoto lens (ƒ/2.4) with 3x optical zoom Front cameras 32MP (ƒ/2.45) and 8MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.45) 16MP (f/2.0) Battery size 4,115 mAh 4,000 mAh

OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 7 Pro: Price

The OnePlus Nord figures to be the least expensive phone OnePlus has released in years. But the price difference between this new model and the OnePlus 7 Pro isn't as stark as you might think.

That wasn't the case when the OnePlus 7 Pro debuted back in 2019, when the phone had a starting price of $669. But prices drop over time, and these days, the OnePlus 7 Pro — which is still available at OnePlus's online store — costs $499.

If you're following along with OnePlus Nord rumors, that sounds an awful lot like the expected price for the new budget phone. All we know is that OnePlus has promised that the Nord will be available for less than $500.

But where will it be available? The OnePlus Nord is expected to launch in India and Europe, with its US future more in doubt . (OnePlus has indicated it plans to bring cheaper phones to this country, though it may be a future model other than the Nord.) The OnePlus 7 Pro, in contrast, enjoyed wide availability and was even offered by T-Mobile when it first debuted. These days, you're more likely to find the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro offered through carriers, though you can still find the OnePlus 7 Pro if you look hard enough.

OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 7 Pro: Design and display

Based on the just-released teaser video of the OnePlus Nord, the budget phone is drawing on the more premium OnePlus models for inspiration. Some of the curves may be missing, based on what we've seen so far, but the Nord looks like a relatively compact phone with distinctive lines. And its differing shades of blue are very eye-catching, particularly the sky blue model.

OnePlus Nord (Image credit: MKBHD)

It's just that the OnePlus 7 Pro sets a very high bar for design, particularly with its matte finish and glass trim. Those elements are likely to be missing from the OnePlus Nord, as the phone maker looks to keep costs down on this model.

OnePlus 7 Pro (Image credit: Future)

You won't have to give up an OLED screen if you opt for the Nord, as OnePlus has committed to using an AMOLED panel instead of LCD on its budget phone. The display is expected to be smaller — 6.4 inches to the 6.67-inch screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro — but it should match a feature OnePlus introduced with the 7 Pro. You'll get a faster 90Hz refresh rate on the Nord, so expect smoother scrolling text and potentially more immersive games.

OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 7 Pro: Cameras

You used to be able to tell the difference between a budget phone and a flagship device just by glancing at the number of cameras on the back. The OnePlus Nord is going to complicate that, though, with multiple lenses on both front and back.

In fact, OnePlus will reportedly go with four rear cameras for the Nord, with a 48MP main sensor augmented by an 8MP ultra wide angle camera, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP sensor to aid in portraits. That’s even one more lens than you get with the pricier OnePlus 8. They’re promising camera specs , but photos from past OnePlus handsets haven't always measured up to what the best camera phones can produce.

OnePlus Nord render (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Just comparing specs, though, the OnePlus Nord will offer four cameras to the OnePlus 7 Pro’s trio of rear shooters, though you could argue that the 8MP telephoto lens with its 3x optical zoom is far more useful than a macro lens or a portrait sensor. Besides the telephoto lens, the OnePlus 7 Pro also featured a 48MP main shooter and a 16MP ultra wide angle lens.

OnePlus 7 Pro (Image credit: Future)

The OnePlus Nord will have more front cameras, too, doubling the lenses from the 16MP selfie cam on the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus has confirmed that Nord will feature a 32MP main camera and 8MP secondary lens for wider angle shots. In fact, OnePlus is promising a 105-degree field of view with the OnePlus Nord's selfie cams. And unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro, which featured a pop-up selfie lens, the OnePlus Nord's front cameras are right there in the display, always at the ready.

OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 7 Pro: Performance

The arrival of the OnePlus Nord should provide the answer to a debate over smartphone performance: Is it better to have a more current midtier mobile processor or last year's top-of-the-line chipset?

The OnePlus 7 Pro offers the latter — the Snapdragon 855, which was one of the best processors available in 2019. It's since been eclipsed by the Snapdragon 865, and Apple's A13 Bionic processor continues to set the standard for mobile performance. At the time we tested the OnePlus 7 Pro, it could hold its own against the leading flagships of the day, thanks to the 12GB of RAM OnePlus packed into our review unit. Other phones have come along since then — the iPhone 11 series, the Galaxy S20 series, and the OnePlus 7T and 8 models — that outperform the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus Nord doesn't figure to join those ranks, as it will feature a Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip. While that's one of the best chipsets in Qualcomm's 7 Series and it's specifically optimized for gaming performance, it's unlikely to be as fast as the Snapdragon 855, even if that latter processor is more than a year old. Benchmarking will tell the tale, though.

OnePlus 7 Pro (Image credit: Future)

Even with a less powerful processor, the OnePlus Nord will be able to do something the OnePlus 7 Pro can't — connect to 5G networks. The Snapdragon 765G contains a built-in 5G modem. OnePlus released a separate version of the OnePlus 7 Pro with 5G connectivity, and that model has long since made way for the 5G-capable OnePlus 8 models.

OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 7 Pro: Battery and charging

One area where OnePlus' budget phone could challenge last year's flagship involves battery life. While OnePlus has yet to confirm how big a power pack it will use in the OnePlus Nord, rumors point to a 4,115 mAh battery. That would be a modest upgrade from the 4,000 mAh battery that keeps the OnePlus 7 Pro powered up.

OnePlus Nord concept (Image credit: OnePlus)

When we tested battery life by having the OnePlus 7 Pro surf the web over LTE until it ran out of juice, the phone didn't exactly impress. The OnePlus 7 Pro lasted 9 hours and 31 minutes on our test, which is below average for a smartphone. OnePlus doesn't have any handsets on our list of the best phone battery life , but it's possible that with a bigger battery and less power-hungry processor, the OnePlus Nord could improve upon the 7 Pro's performance.

The OnePlus 7 Pro uses the phone maker's Warp Charge 30 technology to charge up quickly. Since then, though, OnePlus has rolled out Warp Charge 30T, which optimized the charging algorithm to boost charging times. The gains have been modest in our testing, but the OnePlus Nord figures to use the more advanced charging system when it debuts.

OnePlus Nord vs. OnePlus 7 Pro: Outlook

If you bought the OnePlus 7 Pro a year ago, you're likely going to want to hold on to your phone, given its superior design and still-powerful processor. But the OnePlus Nord may prove to be tempting, especially if OnePlus can finally deliver on the flagship-quality photos it's long promised.