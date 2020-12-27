Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti just leaked — here’s the proof

Electronics company Asus accidentally leaked the existence of the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti, a souped-up version of the 3080 rumored to launch this upcoming February, after the Chinese New Year.

Two SKUs appeared on Asus' website: The ROG-STRIX-RTX3080TI-O20G-GAMING and ROG-STRIX-RTX3080TI-20G-GAMING. The former will likely be factory overclocked and the latter will likely use reference clocks. Much like previous rumors and leaks, the 3080 Ti will sit between the 3080 and 3090 in term of memory. The 3080 offers users 10GB of GDDR6X RAM while the 3090 offers 24GBs. The 3080 Ti will offer 20GB.

At the moment, pricing for the 3080 Ti is up in the air. Given that the 3080 sits at $700 and the 3090 sells for $1500, the 3080 Ti will likely hover around $1,000. Given the high demand for both cards, it's possible Nvidia could charge more, but since AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT holds a firm $999 price point, it's likely that the green team can't veer too far off course.

(Image credit: Video Cardz)

The Asus leak also revealed the existence of the rumored RTX 3060 12 GB, a direct competitor to AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB. The 3060 12 GB is expected to launch in January.

In the fall, Nvidia unveiled its GeForce RTX 3000-series range, with the RTX 3080 grabbing the most interest because of its ability to deliver 4K graphics for less than $1,000. As a result, it's been difficult to find the GeForce RTX 3080, as gamers have snapped up the graphics card whenever it's in stock.

Here's hoping the likely arrival of the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti brings another option soon.