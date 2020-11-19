Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti performance just leaked — and AMD should be worried

It’s looking ever more likely that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will be coming very soon, as a new slide showing off its performance has been leaked. And it reveals some impressive gaming power.

Spotted by VideoCardz the slide appears to be from a presentation that’s likely to form part of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti’s launch, and it shows how what’s set to be the cheaper card in the GeForce RTX 3000-series will pummel older high-end Nvidia GPUs. The graphs show how it can outpace the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, a very powerful last-gen graphics card that cost $999.

In a suite of games, including Red Dead Redemption 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Control, and Doom Eternal, the RTX 3060 Ti easily defeated the RTX 2080 Ti at 1440p resolution when paired with a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. It also surges past the GeForce RTX 2060 Super, the card it will replace.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

These all make for impressive figures. We already know the $499 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 can defeat the RTX 2080 Ti. But for a card that’s expected cost $400 or less, the RTX 3060 Ti appears to deliver a lot of bang for its buck.

The one caveat here is gaming at 1440p arguably skews benchmarks in the RTX 3060 Ti’s favor, as the RTX 2080 TI was more of a 4K GPU. As such, the older card might have more room to show off its performance if the benchmarks were conducted at 4K.

However, high-end 4K gaming is more the realm of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, with the RTX 3070 also being a 1440p to 4K GPU. So we’d not expect the RTX 3060 Ti to compete at 4K.

And the performance it’s delivering in these benchmarks, particularly in games with ray tracing enabled ,is very promising. The RTX 3060 Ti and likely the less powerful RTX 3060, could be mainstream graphics cards that deliver stellar 1440p performance and make ray-tracing at 60 fps a realistic goal for gaming PCs that don't have high-end specs.

This is all very promising for Nvidia, particularly as AMD and its new Big Navi range doesn't have a Radeon RX 6000-series graphics card to compete at the $400 mark. We’d expect that to change come 2021. But so far it looks like the GeForce RTX 3060 TI could be a killer mainstream graphics card for PC gamers on a constrained budget.