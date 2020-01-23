The Xbox Series X looks dead gorgeous in this video

The more I look at the Xbox Series X, the more I think it feels like the second coming of the monolith in Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. It’s simply gorgeous and imposing. This video shows it in all its minimalist glory.

Based on yesterday’s leak, the video was created for LetsGoDigital by Swiss 3D artist Giuseppe Spinelli — aka Snoreyn. He got the leaked photos and Microsoft‘s official images and created this accurate and realistic 3D model that really highlights the strength of the work by Microsoft’s industrial design team, which keeps knocking it out of the park with everything it creates.

Xbox Series X: A gorgeous and imposing design

The Xbox Series X‘s walks the edge between overly simplistic design and sharp minimalism with success, delivering a monolithic package that screams “power” just like those old Cray supercomputers of yesteryear: Straight lines, vertical orientation, and subtle accents like that green glow behind the heat venting grate that feels like it’s a weapon ready to unleash armageddon — or destroy Superman (or the PS5) with a CPU made of kryptonite.

The video render shows what we already knew from the photos and promotional images. On the front, a disc drive with an eject button, a USB port, and a power button plus a status light. The back: two USB ports, Ethernet port, HDMI output, TOSlink for optical audio output to connect to an AV receiver, a power plug, a Kensington lock and a mystery rectangular-shaped port.

The back ports of the Xbox Series X. (Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Snoreyn)

We still don’t know what the PS5 will look like — maybe we will learn that next month — but it seems that Sony’s team will have a hard time topping this unique angle for a console.

And while, at the end of the day, what counts in the competition to get the next-gen videogame console crown is price, power and exclusive games, design plays a psychological factor. The Xbox Series X is an object that I would like to have in my house, in full display.