New Pokémon Snap for Nintendo Switch finally has a release date — see it in action

The hotly-anticipated sequel to Pokémon Snap is coming to the Nintendo Switch on April 30 for $59.99.

The Pokémon Company tweeted the release date and price for what's simply called New Pokémon Snap, along with a new trailer that shows the makeover the game has had since the original debuted on the Nintendo 64 two decades ago.

New Pokémon Snap will take place in the Lental region this time around. It's a geographically diverse locale with jungles, deserts and an archipelago that's been untouched by modern civilization.

Players will take on the role of a Pokémon photographer on assignment to survey Pokémon thriving in nature, not in stadiums battling it out for human amusement.

Like in the original (and unlike real wildlife photographers), players can coax wild Pokémon with fluffruit to catch that perfect frame. The quality of photos will dictate higher scores. Players can take multiple photos of a single subject and choose the best one for evaluation.

Players may also find that some Pokémon will glow. This is due to the Lental region's vegetation. Finding a glowing Pokémon will be rarer and will yield greater points.

While Pokémon Snap was a fan favorite back in 1999, gaming has changed dramatically since then. Slowly going around a guided island tour while snapping Pokémon might not have the same appeal 22 years later. But critics and fans will have a final consensus this April.

If waiting for April is too long for you, then check out our picks for the best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now.