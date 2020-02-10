MWC 2020: Here's every company that's dropped out so far

Cross another big phone maker off the exhibitor list at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this month. Sony announced that it was pulling out of the mobile phone trade show over concerns from the coronavirus outbreak that's now considered a global health emergency.

Sony isn't the only high-profile company to either drop out or scale back its MWC plans. Phone maker TCL said it was cancelling its press conference at the event, though the company indicated its other MWC activities will continue. We were expecting TCL to provide more details about the TCL 10 series that it previewed at last month's CES 2020.

Sony's departure from MWC leaves a pretty big hole in the event's schedule. The consumer electronics giant traditionally hosts a press event on the opening day of MWC in which it unveils new phones and mobile accessories. Sony says its press conference will still be on, but that it will be a video-only event hosted on its Xperia YouTube channel. That event takes place on Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m. CET — that's 2:30 a.m. EST — which is when the original MWC event had been slated.

In a statement released Sunday (Feb. 9), event organizers said the show would go on in Barcelona as scheduled later this month. "The GSMA is moving ahead as planned and will host MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020," the GSMA statement read. "While the GSMA confirm some large exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year with others still contemplating next steps, we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong."

Expect some precautions to be in place for the show, however. The GSMA will not allow travelers from China's Hubei province to attend the event, and anyone traveling from China will need to provide proof that they've been out of the country for 14 days prior to MWC. Event officials also plan to implement temperature screening for attendees, while stepping up cleaning and the availability of sanitizers at the MWC venue.

Still, some companies aren't taking any chances with the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 910 lives and spread to more than 40,000 people, according to a site tracking the disease. A week ago, both LG and ZTE canceled their press events at this year's show. ZTE still plans to exhibit new 5G phones at MWC, while LG plans to hold its own events later this year to announce new mobile products.

Here's a list of who's dropped out or scaled back their presence at MWC 2020.

Amazon: Amazon's never had a big presence at MWC, though the popularity of its Alexa voice assistant has led to an increased presence at these kinds of trade shows. Nevertheless, Amazon told TechCrunch that it's dropped out of MWC 2020.

Ericsson: Ericsson announced on Feb. 7 that it was dropping out of MWC due to the coronavirus outbreak. It plans to turn the demos it had developed for MWC into local events called Ericsson Unboxed to be held at different locations later this year.

LG: LG has withdrawn entirely from MWC. Any phone announcements will be handled later this year in separate events, the company said.

Nvidia: Chip maker Nvidia also said it was skipping MWC and not sending any employees to the show.

Sony: The electronics company has pulled out of MWC entirely. It will host a YouTube press event on Feb. 24 where it's expected to unveil a new smartphone.

ZTE: ZTE will no longer hold a Feb. 25 press conference at MWC, but the Chinese phone maker will still have a booth on the show floor to show off 5G devices.