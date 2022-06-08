Ms. Marvel post-credits scene explained — wait, who was that?

Yes, we got a Ms. Marvel post-credits scene in episode 1, even though the average Disney Plus Marvel series tends not to tease what's to come. And we're not exactly shocked, either: this is a show about Marvel super-fans for Marvel super-fans — of course it's getting the grand treatment of a post-credits scene.

And, unsurprisingly, this scene brings back a character from a Marvel movie, though it's one whose name you may not remember. Fortunately, the show reminds us of that detail as it teases out how this character may bring Kamala Khan deeper into the fold of the MCU.

So, after this spoiler warning for Ms. Marvel episode 1 (and Spider-Man: No Way Home), it's time to talk about that sorta-surprising and familiar (to some) face we saw in Ms. Marvel's post credits scene.

Ms. Marvel post-credits scene explained

After the Ms. Marvel's first credits roll, we jump to an un-named office, where agent Sadie Deever (Alysia Reiner) shows a man footage of Kamala's incident at the AvengersCon, where her powers manifested.

"Check this out," she tells Agent P. Cleary, played by Arian Moayed (Succession). Cleary then tells her: "Bring her in."

Cleary, for those who may not remember, is an agent of the United States Department of Damage Control. Initially a subsidiary of S.H.I.E.L.D, the Dept. of Damage Control was promoted to an executive branch of the United States government as a response to the Chitauri Invasion and The Battle of New York. It even worked with Stark Industries to collect alien tech.

We first met Cleary in Spider-Man: No Way Home, when he showed up at the Parker household to arrest Peter Parker and bring him and his family and friends in for questioning.

How this could connect Ms. Marvel to the MCU further

Ms. Marvel is a celebration of Marvel hero fandom, but this is arguably the biggest string that could tie Kamala Khan to the Avengers she knows and loves. While Cleary (and the United States Department of Damage Control by association) may seem a bit foolish and aloof after the agent fell for Mysterio's claims that Parker was the one responsible for the drone attacks in London, their placement in the MCU is important.

While the current batch of existing Avengers haven't had any trouble tracking down new super-powered people (such as when Shang-Chi was brought into the fold at the end of his movie), Ms. Marvel being on the map for the USDDC definitely makes her a person of interest for the MCU at large.

We're not sure if they're going to try and stop her, but we do think they could become easily mistaken about what she's doing and if she's on our side or not.