Montblanc's first wireless earbuds are here to challenge AirPods Pro 2

Montblanc has released its first pair of wireless earbuds called the MTB 03, and they're even more premium than the AirPods Pro 2. They feature personalized sound tech just like the recently announced Denon PerL Pro that are the wireless earbuds I'm most excited about this year.

The new Montblanc MTB 03 noise-canceling earbuds are available directly from the Montblanc store, costing $395 / £345 / AU$640. They follow the company's luxury Summit 3 smartwatch that launched last year, and are the latest model in the maker's wearables lineup. They join the MTB 01 wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphones ($640 / £520 / AU$960) that launched in 2020.

The new wireless earbuds are said to meet expectations for the marque, and eyebrow raising price tag reflects the company's luxury sensibilities. The MTB 03 are said to be inspired by the iconic design of the company's writing implements, and are available in black with a white Montblanc emblem.

Montblanc MTB 03 specs

(Image credit: Montblanc)

With adaptive sound software to personalize the listening experience to the wearer's own personal tastes, I expect the MTB 03 to use a similar personalization process much like the NuraTrue Pro earbuds I reviewed last year. They ranked as my favorite wireless earbuds of 2022 (before being discontinued early in 2023), and I'm intrigued to hear how the MTB 03 compare.

The MTB 03 are made from light-weight resin and said to offer optimal ergonomic fit. They have active noise cancelation with transparency mode, and have a rating of IPX4 for water and sweat resistance.

To tune the sound, Montblanc turned to respected audiophile sound engineer known for designing some of the best-sounding headphones in the world.

According to Montblanc, the new MTB 03 wireless earbuds support Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive codec over Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity. This means they're capable of handling high-quality audio signals from supported playback devices, just like many of the best wireless earbuds. They can also be connected to the luxury maker's own smartwatch, as well as others using the Wear OS 3 platform.

The charging case can recharge wirelessly or via USB-C, but battery life is no better than AirPods Pro 2 at between 5 and 6 hours of playback time. The charging case only gives 18 hours in total, which is disappointing and can be bettered by several of the best cheap wireless earbuds costing around a quarter of the price.

The MTB 03 also have touch functionality to easily control play/pause audio, and answering calls.

Montblanc Sound Signature

(Image credit: Montblanc)

To tune the sound of the MTB 03, Montblanc turned to respected audiophile sound engineer Axel Grell, known for designing some of the best-sounding headphones in the world. With his contribution, the company says it has crafted a balanced audio tuning that it calls Montblanc Sound Signature.

“We wanted to create a high-performance solution that used premium materials to ensure a subtle yet elegant statement of quality, with a design that was uniquely Montblanc," said Dr. Felix Obschonka, Montblanc's director of new technologies. "Just as everyone’s handwriting is different, so is everyone’s hearing, requiring the level of customization that Montblanc Sound Signature can offer for an optimal experience.”

The Montblanc MTB 03 wireless earbuds are on sale now costing $395 / £345 / AU$640. Look out for my review and insights on their personalized sound performance coming soon.