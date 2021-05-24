Marvel's Eternals trailer teases what comes after The Avengers

We just got our first look at Marvel Studios' Eternals with a new teaser trailer, which has both a wide-angle view of humanity, and a micro-view of the dangers mankind now faces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And even though we're going to break down everything that happens in the Eternals teaser trailer, we're not promising a lot in terms of answers — as the clip doesn't really seem to want to reveal much about the least-explained upcoming Marvel movie.

The trailer starts with Skeeter Davis' "The End of The World," playing softly over footage of a tribal people — and then a giant space-ship reveals itself. Sersei (Gemma Chan) says "It's beautiful, isn't it?" to Ikaris (Richard Madden). Though the clip is so dark it's almost hard to tell. He stares at her, ominously.

We then see Thena (Angelina Jolie) in armor that glows gold, but not bright enough to make this trailer a bit easier on the eyes — it's all incredibly dim. We then see a woman (likely, Salma Hayek, who plays Ajak) in a golden helmet, smiling as Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) is manipulating a golden glyph. And that becomes the Marvel Studios logo — though we'd bet that's just for the trailer.

The trailer then tracks Sersei walking around humanity, as a narrator (who sounds like Hayek) says "We have watched, unguided, we have helped them progress, and seen them, accomplish wonders." Thena trains in fighting. A fortress appears. A child (likely Sprite, played by Lila McHugh) speed-reads.

Sersei appears in London, as time jumps throughout what appear to be moments of tragedies throughout history. "Throughout the years, we have never interfered, until now." Ikaris re-appears, in blue armor, and gets all lovely dovey with Sersei — and then a couple of jump cuts suggest their love has known many eras.

Thena draws a sword. Druig (Barry Keoghan) appears, and draws powers that look like the golden glyphs Phastos was working with. Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) is finally seen, in a group dance number.

A volcano erupts, one of the Eternals is singing on a plane and then Black Knight (Kit Harrington) finally appears to witness ... lightning in the distance. Lastly, all the Eternals seem to ... assemble.

Are The Eternals the new Avengers?

Speaking of assembling: as Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok) serves the Eternals a meal, Sprite says "so now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think is going to lead The Avengers?" Ikaris suggests he could lead them. Thena practically smiles right through the cup she's drinking out of, and the entire group starts laughing, and the November 2021 title card hits the screen. Until then (or the next trailer) we will wait for more information.

And at this stage, it doesn't seem like The Eternals will replace The Avengers in any scope. Maybe, though, they will take the place of the Guardians of the Galaxy, if that series is winding down. But right now this movie doesn't seem like the big easy hit for Marvel. Sure, it's got a big cast, but its story that stretches across generations, and odd tone of mysteriousness, makes us wonder what they're not showing us.

Of course, Marvel hasn't made a seriously bad bet yet (Thor: Dark World and Age of Ultron are both debatable).