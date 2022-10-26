MacBook Pro surprise upgrade just tipped for new 14-inch and 16-inch models

We’re still expecting to see Apple reveal new versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro before the year is out, and they have been tipped to feature seriously upgraded memory.

According to information shared by a MacRumors (opens in new tab) forum user, who has a previous reputation for Apple tech tips, upcoming updated MacBook Pro models will feature M2 Pro and M2 Max chips (basically supercharged versions of the Apple M2 chip) and make use of "very high-bandwidth, high-speed RAM.”

While the current MacBook Pro models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are far from slow, speedier RAM could make using multiple productivity and creative apps at once a smoother process. And it could boost overall performance, especially when handling large files or bandwidth heavy workflows, such as 4K video editing.

The current MacBook Pros use LPDDR5 RAM, which can deliver bandwidth of up to 200 GB/s on the M1 Pro, and 400 GB/s at peak on the M1 Max. But going by this tip and other previous rumors, the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros could use LPDDR5X RAM courtesy of Samsung’s semiconductor division. And that RAM could deliver up to a 33% boost in bandwidth.

But as a bonus, the memory is also expected to be more energy efficient, with some 20% less power consumption tipped. So not only could the rumored new MacBook Pros be faster, but they could also have longer battery life, though we suspect that’ll vary a fair bit on the type of tasks users are doing.

As for other MacBook Pro changes and upgrades, unfortunately it’s looking like the 14-inch and 16-inch models, which we’re expecting to see in November, are only going to have chip upgrades and externally look the same as their predecessors. That’s not the worst thing in the world, as that MacBook Pro design is still rather fresh, with the laptop being released last year and the notch display aesthetic being aped by the MacBook Air M2.

Of course, if you can't wait and need a MacBook now, then check out our best MacBook deals page and take a look at the Black Friday deals we’re already seeing, as some Apple products are already being discounted.