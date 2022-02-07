MacBook Pro 2022 will reportedly miss these big upgrades

We’ve been hearing rumors about the MacBook Pro 2022 for a while now, giving us some idea of what we should expect. The latest news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter , claiming some welcome changes are coming — though one key upgrade will reportedly be absent.

Gurman claims that the 2022 MacBook Pro is unlikely to include ProMotion or mini-LED technology in its display. Both those features are available with the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch models, offering brighter screens and variable refresh rates up to 120Hz.

However, the 2022 model may still drop the TouchBar, according to Gurman. The unpopular feature was pulled from last year’s Macbook Pro refresh, and being removed from the entry-level model would likely seal its fate.

While Gurman didn’t specify, it seems likely that the 2022 MacBook Pro would also come with MagSafe charging, plus HDMI and SD card ports — all three of which came out of retirement on last year’s models. It shouldn’t be a surprise if the notched display makes a comeback as well for the new entry-level MacBook Pro.

Gurman also reiterated the rumors that this machine will be one of four Macs powered by the new M2 chip — the true successor to the acclaimed M1. The other machines likely include the 2022 MacBook Air , a refreshed 24-inch iMac and a brand new Mac Mini.

A 27-inch iMac Pro is also rumored, though the scale of the machine may mean it will likely be better suited to the performance-centric M1 Pro or M1 Max chips. In fact, that’s what the rumors have already been saying.

Gurman didn’t specify when we might expect to see the new MacBook Pro launch. There is an Apple event rumored to be happening as soon as March. However, the rumors currently say that this event will likely see the launch of the iPhone SE 3 , the iPad Air 5 and possibly a new iPad Pro.

The iMac Pro may also be a contender, considering it’s rumored to be running on chips Apple has already announced. The launch of M2-powered hardware will likely have to wait until later this year.