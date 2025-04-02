Nintendo Switch 2 event live — latest updates and reveals as they happen

The Nintendo Direct dedicated to Nintendo Switch 2 is just hours away. After months of rumors, leaks and speculation, we’re set to get a proper deep-dive into all things Switch 2.

The live showcase is today (Wednesday, April 2) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. It's widely tipped that during the presentation, Nintendo will at long last confirm the price and the release date of its upcoming hybrid console. Switch 2 pre-orders could begin shortly after.

Running an hour long, Switch 2 Direct won’t just be for the hardware. Expect to see plenty of Switch 2 games revealed as well. Stick around as I’ll be counting down to the Direct and covering any last-minute rumors in this live direct. I may even make a prediction or two.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — how to watch

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set for today (April 2) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. It’ll be super easy to watch via Nintendo’s YouTube or Twitch page, but you don’t even need to leave this live blog to watch as I’ll embed a link here once the showcase is about to start.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — final leaks and rumors

The two biggest reveals expected in the Switch 2 Direct are confirmation of the console’s release date (heavily tipped for sometime in June) and its launch price (claimed to be around $399).

There’s also plenty of new rumors floating around about launch software. A closer look at the new Mario Kart seems a given, but we may also see a new 3D Mario, and there have been persistent rumors of a remastered version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.