Nintendo Switch 2 event live — latest updates and reveals as they happen
Switch 2 release date, price and more expected during today’s Direct
The Nintendo Direct dedicated to Nintendo Switch 2 is just hours away. After months of rumors, leaks and speculation, we’re set to get a proper deep-dive into all things Switch 2.
The live showcase is today (Wednesday, April 2) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. It's widely tipped that during the presentation, Nintendo will at long last confirm the price and the release date of its upcoming hybrid console. Switch 2 pre-orders could begin shortly after.
Running an hour long, Switch 2 Direct won’t just be for the hardware. Expect to see plenty of Switch 2 games revealed as well. Stick around as I’ll be counting down to the Direct and covering any last-minute rumors in this live direct. I may even make a prediction or two.
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — how to watch
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is set for today (April 2) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. It’ll be super easy to watch via Nintendo’s YouTube or Twitch page, but you don’t even need to leave this live blog to watch as I’ll embed a link here once the showcase is about to start.
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — final leaks and rumors
The two biggest reveals expected in the Switch 2 Direct are confirmation of the console’s release date (heavily tipped for sometime in June) and its launch price (claimed to be around $399).
There’s also plenty of new rumors floating around about launch software. A closer look at the new Mario Kart seems a given, but we may also see a new 3D Mario, and there have been persistent rumors of a remastered version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Entertainment journalist with more than five years of experience covering gaming news and console launches. Banjo-Kazooie on N64 was the first video game I ever played, so Nintendo holds a special place in my heart.
Switch 2 Direct latest updates
Nintendo has a plan to fight Switch 2 scalpers
While we're talking Switch 2 pre-orders, we have to address scalpers and resellers. Unfortunately, it's a near certainty they will be looking to hoover up as much launch stock as possible to sell at a massively inflated markup.
Fortunately, Nintendo has confirmed it’s “making preparations” to ensure the upcoming launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 won’t be spoiled by scalpers.
During an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei (and translated by the folks over at VGC), Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa was quizzed on the company’s plans to ensure a smooth launch and avoid the rampant stock shortages that plagued the original Switch’s first-year on the market, and which subsequently resurfaced in 2020 and 2021.
“We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like). We are making preparations,” said Furukawa.
While there was no further elaboration on what these specific “measures” will be, it’s at least comforting to know that Nintendo is aware of the potential problem and taking preemptive steps to address the problem before it becomes a major issue.
Of course, whether said measures will work remains to be seen...
When will Switch 2 pre-orders begin?
One of the biggest questions now is "When will Switch 2 pre-orders go live?" And while we can't give a firm answer quite yet, we do have a few clues.
Initially, it seemed that Switch 2 pre-orders were set to go live today (April 2) directly following the live event. This seemed to be confirmed when Best Buy Canada published (and then quickly deleted) a blog post claiming Switch 2 pre-orders would go live following the Nintendo Direct.
However, Tom Henderson at Insider Gaming has suggested we might have a whole other week to wait. The well-known industry insider claims to have seen "internal emails and documents" from a source at a major U.S. retailer which point to Switch 2 pre-orders beginning on April 9.
This would be later than previously expected, but would at least give eager gamers a week to get ready for the pre-order drop which will be intense.
Henderson also reports that retailers expect Switch 2 pre-order allocations to sell out on the same day, so be sure to bookmark our Switch 2 pre-order hub for the latest updates, and those important retailer links when the time comes.
Nintendo Switch 2 — the story so far
If you've been out of the loop on Nintendo Switch 2, you've got a lot of catching up to. We have a dedicated Switch 2 launch hub to guide you through from the earliest rumors to the console's unveiling back in January.
However, if you're short on time, the most important information can be found in the linked video above: The Switch 2's "first-look trailer." This two-minute video gave us our first look at Nintendo's upcoming console and also appears to confirm that a new Mario Kart title is in development for the console.
Let's roll...
Welcome, I'm Rory, Entertainment Editor here at Tom's Guide, and over the next several hours I'll be guiding you through the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event with all the latest updates as they happen. Plus, I'll be bringing you a nice scoop of my own speculation, and also keeping an eye out for pre-orders.
Mama mia! Nintendo Switch 2 dev kit leak shows no sign of 4K output
Nintendo teases Switch 2 feature with new image right before big Direct reveal