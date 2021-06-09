Battlefield 6 live blog — all the big news as it happens

Battlefield 6, or Battlefield 2042 as it's excepted to be called, is about to launch, bringing in a brand-new first-person war game, likely set in the near future.

A countdown for the game's reveals has already started, compete with crackly sound effects, gunfire and a neon blue digital clock. You can watch it live with us in the video below, or keep track of all the updates we'll bring you in this live blog.

