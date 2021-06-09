Live
Battlefield 6 live blog — all the big news as it happens
Battlefield 6 is coming today and we have all the latest update for you
Battlefield 6, or Battlefield 2042 as it's excepted to be called, is about to launch, bringing in a brand-new first-person war game, likely set in the near future.
A countdown for the game's reveals has already started, compete with crackly sound effects, gunfire and a neon blue digital clock. You can watch it live with us in the video below, or keep track of all the updates we'll bring you in this live blog.
Our friends over at GamesRadar have a report on some last-minute Battlefield 6 leaks. The info drop seemingly details a new Specialist system to replace the class system in the previous games, as well as noting the story involves a near-future setting where the U.S and Russia "at the brink of war."
We expect there to be tank and aerial combat, as well as some frenetic run-and-gun action. At least that's going by leaked Battlefield 6 gameplay screenshots.
There's now only 30 minutes or so to go before the next Battlefield game is shown off. Expect to see PS5 and Xbox Series X gameplay.
