Live stream Rams vs 49ers: How to watch this intrastate NFL throwdown

We're hunting for LA Rams vs 49ers live streams today (Dec. 21) to answer a pair of key questions. Can the Rams take their post-season dreams off of life-support, or will San Francisco climb even higher and lock in a high-seeded playoff berth?

SF's George Kittle had a monster week 15, but QB Jimmy Garoppolo leaned on him too much. So, SF will need to diversify its offensive outcomes, and revitalizing their running game should be a part of that tactic, especially considering LA’s poor defense against the run in Week 15.

As for the Rams, they need to reprioritize getting the ball into Todd Gurley's hands, as his better games have also seen the Rams get W's.

The Rams might have a great passing game, but they can't fall prey to turnovers — and San Francisco is 5th in takeaways. So, you've got plenty of reasons to find a Rams vs 49ers live stream, no matter if you're traveling away from the services you pay for, or have already cut the cord, we've got plenty of options for live-streaming the game.

Rams vs 49ers start time, channel Rams vs 49ers starts at 5:15 p.m. local time (8:15 p.m. Eastern) today, Dec. 21. The game is airing exclusively on the NFL Network, according to 506sports, though those in local, nearby markets can watch the game on NBC. Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis are calling the game.

How do I use a VPN to watch Rams vs. 49ers?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the Rams fight for a post season, a virtual private network, or VPN , might be your best ticket to watching the game. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream the Rams vs. 49ers game without a cable or satellite subscription?

You can live stream the Rams vs 49ers game on a service for cord cutters, as some offer the NFL network by default. Among those is Sling — the lowest-cost option, which packs the NFL Network into its $25 Sling Blue package. Fubo's $55 per month package, which is more geared towards sports fans, also includes NFL Network.

Some folks near the game can stream Rams vs 49ers via the NFL mobile app ( Android , iOS ), which has access to local market games on your phone.

Here’s a guide to the places you can watch the game:

As practically every other live tv streaming service on earth gets more expensive, Sling TV continues to offer a more affordable option. This streaming live-TV service offers NFL Network with its $25-per-month Sling Blue package. A current promotion is knocking 40% off the normal $25 monthly rate, so you'd just pay $15 for your first month of Sling TV.View Deal