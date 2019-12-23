Leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite specs reveal all

Last week, we saw the first renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite — an entry-level Samsung phablet expected to compliment the 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 and 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus. Now, just a few days later, German blog WinFuture has returned with a spec sheet for the heavily-rumored phone that could give away practically everything we didn't already know about the device.

The most interesting revelation here is that the Note 10 Lite could employ Samsung's older Exynos 9810 chipset from 2018's Galaxy Note 9, rather than the newer 9820 or 9825 processors utilized in the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, respectively.

WinFuture reports that silicon will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, though there's no word on whether or not owners will be able to expand that with a microSD card. At least the headphone jack looks to be making a return.

Despite those cost-saving measures, the Note 10 Lite will use the same S Pen found in the latest models, according to the leak. Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display is rated at a 2400 x 1800 resolution and expected to pack an in-display fingerprint sensor beneath the glass. Up top, you'll find an Infinity-O cutout for the front-facing camera in the same central position as with the rest of the Note 10 family.

(Image credit: WinFuture.de)

The rear-facing triple-lens camera stack on the Note 10 Lite will reportedly use a trio of 12-megapixel sensors with different apertures from the standard Note 10. The primary wide-angle lens carries an ƒ/1.7 aperture, unlike the variable ƒ/1.5-ƒ/2.4 system in the more expensive models. The Note 10 Lite's telephoto shooter features the equivalent of a 2x optical zoom, again like Samsung's other phablets, though the aperture is smaller — ƒ/2.4 versus ƒ/2.1.

Curiously, WinFuture reports Samsung might punch up the Note 10 Lite's selfie-taking abilities in a big way, through the use of a 32-MP sensor. In all likelihood, this shooter would implement a quad-Bayer filter array to take optimized 8-MP images with improved light sensitivity.

The price for all of the above? According to the leak, somewhere around $675. That would be remarkably cheap for a Galaxy Note phablet at launch, even undercutting Samsung's cheapest Galaxy S10 models — the $749 Galaxy S10e — by a considerable margin.

We could see the Note 10 Lite debut in January, with a European release early next year. There's no hint toward North American availability yet, though we're pretty sure the device is coming, seeing as how Samsung leaked the model number on its website just last week.