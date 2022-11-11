Is there a Black Panther Wakanda Forever post-credit scene? Everything you need to know

Is there a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever post-credits scene? If so, does it offer a huge tease for an upcoming Marvel movie? What about a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mid-credits scene, since such sequences feel like a lock for the most recent Marvel movies?

Well, considering we're vehemently anti-spoiler at Tom's Guide, as evidenced by our spoiler-free Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review, we're not gonna say anything that would ruin the moment.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an emotionally powerful experience, but it's also a lengthy one. So, the question of "what will I miss if I go right now?" will be hanging over the heads of many, for at least a couple of reasons.

Here's our spoiler-free version of what we can say without spoiling anything.

Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have post-credits scenes? Not really. But sorta. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever does not have any scenes that play after the credits have fully rolled. Why's that? Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore told Collider (opens in new tab) that the team thought "the subject matter of the film was such that it didn't feel appropriate to have, then, a stinger." He compared it to how Avengers: Endgame — which ended in emotional tones regarding Tony Stark and Steve Rogers — didn't have one either. But don't leave your seats once the credits begin rolling.

Does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have a mid-credits scene? Yes. After stylized actor credits for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever roll, you will see one important scene. We're not going to say what happens, as you should experience that moment for yourself. Just like the rest of Wakanda Forever, this is an emotional moment that most (if not all) will not want to miss. There's also a message from the filmmakers at the very end of the credits.

All that said, we can assure you that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a fantastic movie that will stick with you, no matter how you react to what rolls after the credits. The introduction of Dominique Thorne's RiRi Williams, who will star in the Ironheart series, is something all on its own that will have fans ready for more.

We'd say more, but you should see it for yourself.