iPhone SE 3 video reveals the design we really want

The iPhone SE remains a favorite among a notable percentage of iPhone fans, thanks to its diminutive size and low-for-Apple price. We're hoping to see a new iteration this year, but as with the iPhone 13 , there's still a lot we don't know about what such a phone would look like.

Thanks to a new render from YouTube concept creator 4RMD , we have a bit of an idea of what we can expect from an iPhone SE 3. And while there are some design cues from previous versions of Apple’s compact phone, the imagined design does include some new flourishes.

4RMD’s iPhone SE mockup includes some features you might expect from a new iPhone. There’s a 5.3-inch display — bigger than the 4.7-inch screen on the current iPhone SE though not as big as the iPhone 12 mini . The video also touts Touch ID and Face ID as well as a physical button for added security. If you ask us, this model looks a lot like the iPhone XR in many ways, though without that phone’s notch.

The current iPhone SE comes in black, white and red. This video imagines that will continue, but adds a gold version to the mix.

In another departure from the current iPhone SE, this potential model sports a pair of rear cameras. It would also offer the A14 Bionic chip, the same as the one powering the iPhone 12 lineup. That’s not a big leap in logic — previous iPhone SE models have featured the current Apple-designed processor, which only adds to their appeal.

Even with the changes, 4RMD envisions the price of the iPhone SE 3 sticking at $399. That could be the key factor of all. Reports of underwhelming iPhone 12 mini sales suggest that it’s not a small screen some shoppers are looking for — rather it’s that low cost for typically pricey Apple gear.

It’s unclear if there is another iPhone SE in the works at Apple, which never discusses its phone releases ahead of time. Some analysts had expected an iPhone SE follow-up this year, but rumors from late last year suggested the phone would show up in late in 2021 if it arrived at all.