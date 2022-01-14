iPhone SE 3 renders show off the budget phone we really want

The debut of the iPhone SE 3 is likely not too far off, so let's take a look at the combined design and specs rumors condensed into some handsome new renders.

Published by TenTechReview in partnership with xleaks7, these renders show a thoroughly updated iPhone SE. It's still got a familiar shape and some features carried over from the older models, but there are a couple of very big changes that we hope make it to the actual phone.

The overall shape is the same as the current iPhone SE, with curved edges instead of the iPhone 13 series' flat ones. The specific measurements are apparently 5.4 x 2.6 x 0.28 - 0.32 inches (138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm - 8.2 mm).

It's hard not to notice the Face ID notch added to the front of these renders. This has been rumored already, and is more of a certainty for the iPhone SE model after this one, but is nonetheless believed to be coming to this new model too.

Based on xleaks7's sources, he's calculated that the phone will have a 5.69-inch display as a result. That's larger than the iPhone 13 mini, but smaller than the old 5.8-inch iPhone X and iPhone 11 Pro, resulting in a phone that resembles a slightly shrunken iPhone XR.

The back of the phone is plain other than a single rear camera. This lines up with the iPhone XR design and previous iPhone SE models, but it's still a bit disappointing. As good as the current iPhone SE's photography is from its singular lens, rivals in the best cheap phones category usually carry two or more rear cameras for additional versatility.

Much of the rest of the phone is as you'd respect. The power button, volume buttons and alert slider are all in the same place as before. It's the same with the speakers and the Lightning port on the bottom edge. No USB-C to be found here, although that's hardly a surprise given Apple's only abandoned its proprietary mobile device connector on its fancier tablets like the iPad Pro and the iPad mini so far.

These renders don't account for all of the rumors we've heard though. Some work with this design just fine, like the use of a 5G-ready A15 Bionic chipset, or the price staying roughly the same as the previous model.

However, other rumors discussing the design say we'll get another phone that looks like the iPhone 8, with a Touch ID home button and thick bezels, rather than the modern-looking phone we see in these renders.

As for the launch of the iPhone SE 3, there's one rumored opportunity for Apple coming up: March or April, the time of the company's usual spring product showcase. That's not too far off if it's the case, so we'll keep listening out for more rumors as we get closer to that time.