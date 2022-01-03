iPhone 14 tipped with hole-punch display along with 'biggest' MacBook Air redesign ever

2022 could wind up being Apple’s biggest year for new products in a long time as it gears up to release a bevy of devices. And Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has a breakdown of everything to expect from Apple in 2022, including a new look for the iPhone 14 and “the biggest MacBook Air redesign” ever.

Here’s everything Gurman just spilled in his Power On newsletter, which also includes information about a new Mac Pro, Mac mini, iPad Pro with wireless charging, a new external monitor, three new Apple Watches, and the highly anticipated Apple VR/AR headset.

iPhone 14 and iPhone SE 3

(Image credit: Front Page Tech | Renders by Ian)

While we've heard this before Gurman reiterates in this report that the iPhone 14 will have a "hole-punch-sized notch." Other rumors have pointed to only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max ditching the current notch in favor of the punch hole, but it's certainly possible for the entire range.

Other iPhone 14 leaks point to a faster A16 Bionic chip, a new 48MP main camera sensor and the possible inclusion of Touch ID. The biggest iPhone 14 rumor is that Apple will kill the 5.4-inch mini design in favor of a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.

Before the iPhone 14, Gurman says to expect a new 5G version of the iPhone SE in the first half of the year. For now we're calling it the iPhone SE 3 just to keep our versions straight. Unfortunately, rumor has it that Apple may stick with the same 4.7-inch design, which we hope is not the case.

New Mac Pro, MacBook Air and more

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / RendersByIan)

The most activity for Apple in 2022 appears to be centered around Macs, as Gurman discusses four new models this year. This includes a smaller Mac Pro with up to 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores, a new Mac mini and a large-screened iMac Pro that could be the rumored iMac 27-inch we've been hearing about.

On the MacBook front, Gurman says to look out for the "biggest MacBook Air redesign in the product's history." Based on previous reports, the new MacBook Air 2022 is expected to feature a new M2 chip along with a sleeker design with slimmer bezels, new color options and a possible notched display.

And while the new MacBook Pro 14-inch is very impressive, it starts at $1,999. Gurman and others predict Apple is working on a new MacBook Pro 2022 that's more entry level. We would expect an M2 chip for this device as well and perhaps the same beefier port selection as the 14-inch model.

iPad Pro 2022

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPad Pro is already a beast with its M1 chip, but Gurman predicts that Apple is working on a iPad Pro 2022 that supports wireless charging. He previously reported that Apple is testing a MagSafe system for the iPad Pro, though it won't replace Thunderbolt/USB-C. Apple is also reportedly trying out reverse wireless charging, which would allow you to charge your iPhone or other gadgets on the back of the new tablet.

Apple Watch: Three new models

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Apple Watch 7 is the best smartwatch around, thanks to its larger display, but Apple didn't exactly push the envelope with health features or other upgrades this past year. This year Gurman says Apple is readying three new wearables: an updated version of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch 8 and a new rugged edition of the Apple Watch that's "aimed at extreme-sports enthusiasts."

Apple AR/VR headset

(Image credit: Ian Zelbo)

Apple is expected to launch its "first virtual reality headset (with some AR features)" in 2022, says Gurman. And it will be accompanied by a new rOS, codenamed Oak. The new Apple VR and mixed reality headset is tipped to feature Apple silicon, hand gesture controls and object detection, according to Apple analyst Mini Chi-Kuo. And it will reportedly be even lighter than the Oculus Quest 2.

Assuming Apple can launch the headset this year, this will be the one thing everyone will be talking about, although the rumored price of $1,000 would put it out of reach of most consumers.