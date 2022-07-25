iPhone 14 Pro just tipped for another upgrade the iPhone 14 won't get

Stop us if you're sensing a theme. A new report says that the iPhone 14 Pro is getting yet another feature that the regular iPhone 14 will lack. And this time it's about performance.

According to the publication Digitimes (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)), the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are both going to feature 6GB of RAM using a faster LPDDR5 memory type. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will both reportedly offer 6GB of RAM but using the older and slower LPDDR4X memory.

This is on top of the rumor that only the iPhone 14 Pro series will sport the new A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max are both expected to keep the existing A15 Bionic processor. To be fair, the current iPhone 13 remains the fastest phone around, but this is yet another example of how the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro divide could be the biggest we've ever seen between the two lineups.

In case you haven't been following the rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro series is tipped to feature a bigger new 48MP main camera (up from 12MP), which will also be capable of shooting 8K video. And only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to boast a new always-on display. Plus, the new iPhone 14 Pros should ditch the notch in favor of a new punch hole and pill-shaped cutout.

It doesn't stop there. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro will likely continue to have an exclusive telephoto lens, so no optical zoom for the regular iPhone 14. And we've heard that the Pros will still have a lock on the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, although the iPhone 14 could bump the display from 60Hz to 90Hz.

The only downside? The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to cost $100 more than their predecessors, which would be a bummer in this economy. But given all the upgrades on tap, it could be a justified price hike.

We're sure that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will get some worthwhile upgrades. And that reportedly includes a new front camera with autofocus. But there just haven't been a lot of exciting rumors thus far, with the exception of a new 6.7-inch size for the iPhone 14 Max, which would retire the iPhone mini.

With the Apple September event tipped for as soon as September 13, we don't have that long to wait for the new iPhones. But for now make sure you check out our iPhone 14 Pro hub to keep up to date on all the latest rumors and leaks.