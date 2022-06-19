iPhone 14 — 7 biggest leaks and rumors so far

The iPhone 14 promises some of the biggest changes to the iPhone lineup in years, both in terms of a brand new model and serious upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro series. In fact, the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro gap could be wider than ever.

From the design and cameras to the specs, prices and release date, here are the top seven iPhone 14 leaks and rumors you need to know.

iPhone 14 models: Hello Max, Goodbye mini

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

The first thing you need to know about the iPhone 14 is that we should see a brand new model being added to the mix. That would be the rumored iPhone 14 Max, which would give shoppers a more affordable big screen option at 6.7 inches.

This also means that the iPhone mini will likely be going away, as the 5.4-inch small phone just hasn’t caught on during the last couple of generations and reportedly suffered slow sales. So think of the iPhone 14 Max as a big screen for less.

The rest of the lineup should consist of a regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 design: No more notch?

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro/YouTube)

Yes, the notch could be going away, at least on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Rumor has it that Apple will replace the notch with a new punch hole for the camera and a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID tech. The renders honestly don’t look that great, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Based on iPhone 14 renders and dummy units that have circulated, it looks like the regular iPhone 14 won’t see many design changes at all. However, we have heard about a new Purple color for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series that could spice things up.

Another rumor from JP Morgan Chase says that some iPhone 14 models could use a tougher titanium-alloy chassis design, but it’s not clear if this is going to be for just the Pro or for the regular models as well.

What’s definitely tipped for the Pro is a larger camera bump, so those early rumors about a camera that’s flush with the design seem to be wishful thinking.

iPhone 14 cameras: 48MP for Pro, killer selfies

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Ian Zelbo)

So why the bigger camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro? That’s because the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max could get a 48MP wide camera with a larger sensor. This would deliver more detail than the current 12MP lens, and the new camera would use pixel binning when in low light to deliver better quality shots.

Another plus? This new 48MP sensor should be able to capture 8K video, which would allow Apple to catch up to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

While we haven’t heard much about the rear cameras for the regular iPhone 14, all four models are tipped to get a big iPhone 14 front camera upgrade for better selfies. Leaks point to an upgraded front lens with a wider f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

iPhone 14 specs: Surprises ahead...

Here’s a surprise. Multiple reports point to Apple potentially sticking with the current A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, though we may see 6GB of RAM. This would be a jump up from 4GB on the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 Pros will reportedly feature a faster new A16 Bionic chip as well as speedier LPDDR 5 RAM. However, the chip will apparently be built using the same N5P process as last year’s processor.

As for storage, there’s a rumor that Apple could go up to 2TB for the iPhone 14 Pros, but that doesn’t come from a reliable source.

Always-on display for iPhone 14 Pros

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Ian Zelbo)

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are both tipped to feature an always-on display, which would be a first for the iPhone lineup. Yes, Apple is several years behind Samsung, but it will be very interesting to see how it tries to stand out there.

And we could have a very good clue in the form of iOS 16, which delivers a new customizable Lock Screen experience that includes widgets. Could Apple bring this to an always-on display or will it just deliver the basics like time, urgent notifications and battery life?

(Image credit: Apple)

So what about the iPhone 14 release date? Apple will likely introduce the iPhone 14 lineup in September as it usually does, and one release date rumor from LeaksApplePro says that Apple will host a product event in the 37th week of the year. That would be the week of September 11th, and because Apple usually holds the Apple September even on a Tuesday that would be September 13.

If this rumor holds true, we could see an iPhone 14 release date of September 23rd. And pre-orders could start on September 16.

However, there are reports that one or more models could be delayed, and it could be the highly anticipated iPhone 14 Max that gets pushed back a bit.

iPhone 14 prices: Get ready for a hike

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Ian Zelbo)

Last but not least, we have iPhone 14 price rumors. The bad news is that more than one source has said that we could see a $100 price hike on both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. So you would be looking at potentially $1,099 and $1,199, which we hope is not true.

And if Apple cuts the mini from the lineup, the $699 iPhone goes away, and you’d have to pay at least $799 for a regular iPhone 14. The good news is that the iPhone 14 Max is rumored to start at $899, which would give shoppers an affordable big-screen option.

Be sure to bookmark our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs for all the latest rumors and leaks heading up to launch.