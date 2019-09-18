iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Battery Size and RAM Revealed

If you’re an addict for smartphone facts and figures, you were likely annoyed by Apple’s avoidance of some specific iPhone 11 battery and RAM specs.

Knowing the cell in the iPhone 11 Pro lasts 4 hours longer than the iPhone XS is all very well, but it’s not the same as being able to make a direct comparison between phones of different brands. Happily for us, government regulators have ways of finding these things out.

While specific numbers for the battery capacity and RAM have been rumored before now, Chinese regulator TENAA has posted the full tech specs of the iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on its website (via 9to5Mac ).

From these listings, we can see that the three versions of the iPhone 11 have 3,046mAh, 3,110mAh and 3,969mAh respectively. That makes for a 168mAh, 408mAh and 695mAh increase respectively over the equivalent iPhone XR and iPhone XS/XS Max models from last year, which range from a minor boost in the iPhone 11’s case, to a substantial raise for the 11 Pro Max.

According to the battery test we conducted in our iPhone 11 review , the 168mAh increase is indeed negligible, with the basic iPhone 11 lasting for about the same time as the iPhone XR: 11 hours and 20 minutes. The iPhone 11 Pro got 10 hours and 23 minutes, an extra 40 minutes over the iPhone XS; while the iPhone 11 Pro Max scored 11 hours and 44 minutes, an additional hour and 6 minutes over the iPhone XS Max.

In comparison to other phones, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 got 10 hours and 35 minutes, the S10 Plus managed 12 hours and 35 minutes, and the Note 10 Plus lasted 11 hours and 9 minutes. So while the increase to Apple’s battery sizes is kind of small, it’s still managing to stay competitive with its major rival.

TENAA also revealed the RAM you get with each iPhone 11, a number that Apple doesn’t talk about at all. All three models have 4GB RAM, which is equal to the RAM in the Google Pixel 3 , but behind many rivals (including the Pixel 4 , if you believe the rumors).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or the top version of the OnePlus 7 Pro come with 12GB RAM, and many other Android phones come with 6GB or 8GB RAM too, but raw power isn’t everything. Apple is clearly capable of making excellent phones with small amounts of RAM