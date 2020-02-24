iPad Pro 2020 could get iPhone 11-like camera setup

Apple’s iPad Pro 2020 will probably incorporate the same square camera package of the iPhone 11. It was only a matter of time.

These allegedly leaked images of an iPad Pro 2020 case — published by the fairly reliable leakster Ben Geskin — show an opening that matches the current iPhone 11 camera hump.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

According to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPad Pro 2020 will come with a new back camera package that will have a time-of-flight (ToF) camera to capture 3D scenes. We know that Apple has positioned the iPad Pro as a creative powerhouse with a focus on augmented reality tool — and as a path to the Apple Glasses.

So it makes sense that Apple incorporates the same square camera package as the iPhone 11 line. One to house that ToF sensor in addition to the regular camera(s). The other reason that makes this extremely plausible is that the iPad usually gets the iPhone’s camera technology after it debuts in the Apple flagship. It’s a way for Apple to reduce production costs and increase profits through economies of scale.

However, Kuo hasn’t spoken about what other cameras may be contained in that square patch. Perhaps we will see a single camera plus the ToF sensor or maybe we will get two cameras and the ToF for a tri-sensor solution like the iPhone 11 Pro.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

The case also shows openings for the USB-C port, the power button, and the iPad Pro 2020’s microphone.

Kuo has claimed that the new iPad Pro 2020 is launching next month, so it’s reasonable to think that this case is a real thing based on leaks from assembly factories.

It’s going to be an extremely busy first half of 2020 for Tim Cook and his minions. To this iPad Pro 2020 launch you have to add the incoming Macbook Pro 13-inch 2020 and a barrage of Apple products set to arrive at the end of March: according to an Apple inventory leak at Target, we are going to get brand new over-the-ear AirPods X headsets, new versions of the iPod Touch and Apple TV, and the Tile-like AirTags trackers.