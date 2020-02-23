New MacBook Pro 2020 specs and first benchmarks just leaked

The MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 is looking like it will finally increase its processing power, incorporating the 10th-generation Intel CPU Ice Lake.

As reported by TechRadar, new benchmarks — taken by @_rogame, the leaker who first uncovered the MacBook Pro 16-inch — show vastly improved performance all across the board compared to the 2019 MacBook Pro in the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark.

Here are the alleged specs for the MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 model:

Intel Core i7-1068NG7 running at 2.3GHz with 4.1GHz Turbo Boost model

32GB RAM

2TB storage

Maximum thermal dissipation point: 28W

The 32GB of RAM alone is quite interesting, as current models of the MacBook Pro 13-inch can only get up to 16GB. This means that this model is designed for power users who want plenty of pro punch in a smaller package.

Two terabytes is also pretty impressive for the smaller sibling in the MacBook Pro family.

MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 benchmarks

Compared to the 2019 MacBook with the 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8279U (with 2.4GHz and a maximum Turbo Boost speed of 4.1GHz) the new MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 has an increase of 12% in CPU tests and 29% in graphics performance. It’s also positive to know that, despite the performance increase, the MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 has the same thermal dissipation point as the old model: 28W.

There’s no evidence of which kind of GPU there is on the new MacBook Pro, but clearly that 29% boost must be coming from an upgraded integrated graphic subsystem.

But I just see all this extra power as the icing of the cake for the real reason why the MacBook Pro 13-inch 2020 will be great: No bloody butterfly keyboard!