How to watch the Spider-Man movies online in release and chronological order

What a complex web we weave when we watch Spider-Man movies online. It's a situation as complicated as the multiverse that Spider-Man found in No Way Home.
Fortunately, a recent change for the better happened, as five more Spider-Man movies joined the four MCU movies that Tom Holland's Peter Parker already appeared in — on Disney Plus. One of the best streaming services out here, Disney's digital hub should have all of them.
Or at least that's what it might feel like, as that's the place watch the Marvel movies in order and watch Star Wars movies as well. But the control over Spider-Man's movies are split between Disney and Sony, so most of the films are across Disney Plus and Starz. A couple, though, live in different areas, and we break it down below.
How to watch Spider-Man movies in chronological order
The interesting thing about the chronology of Spider-Man movies is that the multiverse means that each series has happened on top of each other. So, let's break them all down.
First, we have the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man trilogy that started it all. It's all thankfully now on Disney Plus.
- Spider-Man: Stream on Disney Plus
- Spider-Man 2: Stream on Disney Plus
- Spider-Man 3: Stream on Disney Plus
Then, we have the two chapters of the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man saga, which take place in their own section of the multiverse.
- The Amazing Spider-Man: Stream on Disney Plus
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Stream on Starz — currently $5 per month for your first three months
Then, we have the modern Spider-Man era, which is split across Disney-owned MCU movies and Sony-owned Spider-Man movies. It's known as the Tom Holland era, and it starts with Captain America: Civil War. It is tied to the Venom and Morbius movies, which are likely each in their own multiverse.
- Captain America: Civil War: Stream on Disney Plus
- Spider-Man: Homecoming: Stream on Disney Plus
- Venom: Stream on Disney Plus
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Rent or buy digitally on Amazon, Apple or Google Play — and stream on-demand with cable TV services with FX, such as DirecTV, Sling and Fubo
- Avengers: Infinity War: Stream on Disney Plus
- Avengers: Endgame: Stream on Disney Plus
- Spider-Man: Far From Home: Stream on Starz
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage: Stream on Starz
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Stream on Starz
- Morbius: Stream on Netflix
How to watch the Spider-Man movies in release order
- Spider-Man (2002): Stream on Disney Plus
- Spider-Man 2 (2004): Stream on Disney Plus
- Spider-Man 3 (2007): Stream on Disney Plus
- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): Stream on Disney Plus
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): Stream on Starz — currently $5 per month for your first three months
- Captain America: Civil War (2016): Stream on Disney Plus
- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): Stream on Disney Plus
- Venom (2018): Stream on Disney Plus
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018): Rent or buy digitally on Amazon, Apple or Google Play — and stream on-demand with cable TV services with FX, such as DirecTV, Sling and Fubo
- Avengers: Infinity War (2018): Stream on Disney Plus
- Avengers: Endgame (2019): Stream on Disney Plus
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): Stream on Starz
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021): Stream on Starz
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): Stream on Starz
- Morbius (2022): Stream on Netflix
Where can I watch Spider-Man movies online?
Disney Plus and Starz split the bulk of the Spider-Man movies, with Morbius on Netflix and Into the Spider-Verse on digital on-demand.
Can you watch any Spider-Man movies on Disney Plus?
Yes: Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) arrived on Disney Plus on April 21st, 2023.
Then, Homecoming (the first MCU Spider-Man movie) and Venom (2018) arrived on May 12th, 2023.