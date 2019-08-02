How to Watch Ninja's First Mixer Stream

Just a day after announcing his move from Twitch to Mixer, gaming superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is set to make his debut on Microsoft's streaming platform. Ninja's Mixer debut is sure to be one of the biggest moments in the history of livestreaming, so you won't want to miss it.

Ninja's kickoff Mixer stream will take place today (August 2) at 12 p.m. Central Time/1 p.m. Eastern Time from the Lollapalooza music festival. It's unclear exactly what the stream will entail, but some live, on-stage Fortnite action seems like a safe bet.

You can catch the action on his official Mixer channel, which we've embedded below:

As of this writing, Ninja already has more than 260,000 followers on Mixer (which is still a ways away from his 14 million Twitch followers). You can currently get a free two-month subscription to Ninja's channel (which gets you special emotes for use in Mixer's chat room), and more than 100,000 free subs have already been claimed.

After this weekend's Lollapalooza event, Ninja will be live every day from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time, according to his channel schedule.