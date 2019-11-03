How to Watch Chiefs vs. Vikings: Live Stream Kansas City vs. Minnesota

The Kansas City Chiefs, once thought of as potential contenders for a Super Bowl title, are coming off a tough loss last week to Green Bay that dropped their record to 5-3. If the Chiefs are going to get their season back on track, they'll have to beat a formidable opponent to do so. The Minnesota Vikings are 6-2, and just a game behind the Packers in the NFC North Standings.

The Chiefs vs. Vikings game figures to be one of the marquee matchups this weekend in the NFL, even with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes sitting out the game due to injury. Here's how to watch the Chiefs vs. Vikings today (Nov. 3), including all the various options for streaming the game.

Chiefs vs. Vikings start time and channel

The Chiefs vs. Vikings game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. You can watch the game on Fox.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the Chiefs vs. Vikings game?

If you're out of the country when Kansas City and Minnesota kick things off, a virtual private network (or VPN) can come to your rescue. Using a VPN, you can surf the web just like you're at home, with access to the same streaming services.

We've looked at dozens of options to find the best overall VPN. Our pick is ExpressVPN, which has the best mix of performance and customer support, plus an attractive price if you sign up for more than a month of service. But it's not the only option available — here are some top picks for VPNs that can help you watch the Chiefs vs. Vikings.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

NordVPN: NordVPN promises 2084-bit encryption, and it also happens to work well with streaming services. NordVPN costs $11.95 per month, you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.View Deal

TunnelBear: Don't expect the best performance from TunnelBear. But it's a good option for novices who just need a VPN for a one-off event like the Chiefs vs. Vikings game. TunnelBear is easy to use, and the monthly cost is relatively low at $9.99.View Deal

How can I live stream the Chiefs vs. Vikings game?

According to NFL coverage maps, Fox is broadcasting the game to most of the midwest, south, portions of New England and southern California. Other markets will see the Bears vs. Eagles or Bills vs. Redskins in the early kickoff, while some markets will only receive Fox's 4 p.m. ET games.

The NFL mobile app (Android, iOS) lets you stream games on your phone, but only your local market games. For out-of-market games, your best bet is subscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you watch almost any game. (At this point in the NFL season, a Sunday Ticket subscription costs $146.98; option for a package that includes the Red Zone channel raises the prices to $209.98.)

If you've cut cable, you can still stream NFL games like the Chiefs vs. Vikings; you'll just need to sign up for a subscription streaming service that includes your local Fox affiliate. (Not every service does, so be sure to check before you sign up.) Your best options for a streaming service include:

Fubo.TV: Fox is among the many channels included in Fubo.TV's $55-a-month service, which also includes a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Hulu: The live TV tier of Hulu costs $45 a month and includes Fox in most markets. There's a cloud DVR feature if you'd like to record the Chiefs vs. Vikings game and watch it later.View Deal