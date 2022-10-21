Great Scott, it's Back to the Future Day — how to watch all Back to the Future movies online

Happy Back to the Future Day, the absolute perfect day to watch the Back to Future movies online. October 21st is, of course, the day that Marty McFly went back 30 years and almost stopped himself from being born. Confusingly it's also the day he went to the hoverboard riding future... of 2015 (scary, right?). Now come on, where we're going we don't need roads.

It's always a good time to watch Robert Zemeckis' classic Back to the Future trilogy but now you have a perfectly good excuse. Back to the Future day (and this weekend) is an ideal time to get your family together and watch Doc and Marty make a mess. You may have seen it a few times before, but get the whole family on the couch and enjoy, trust me your kids are gonna love it.

Many consider the original to be a rare example of a perfect movie, a cocktail of comedy, action, and sci-fi but the other two installments also have their merits. Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox have an incredible dynamic as the eccentric Doc Brown and the earnest Marty McFly but it was so nearly different. Actor Eric Stoltz was originally set to play McFly but reportedly didn't see the movie as a comedy and played it straight down the line. Thankfully, in our timeline, Fox got the part.



You may not need a flux capacitor to watch the Back to the Future movies online, but you do need to know how to stream it. Here's everything to know about how to watch the Back to the Future movies.

How to watch Back to the Future movies online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Movie fans can watch all three Back to the Future movies on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Back to the Future trilogy by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Peacock (opens in new tab) also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Back to the Future movies online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watching the Back to the Future movies online in Canada is easy. Back to the Future is on Netflix, and all three films are supposedly available on Prime Video.

(opens in new tab) All three Back to the Future movies are available on Amazon Prime Video in Canada. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a one-month free trial. (opens in new tab) Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Wheel of Time and Underground Railroad.

How to watch Back to the Future movies online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the United Kingdom, Back to the Future movies are all available on Virgin TV (opens in new tab).

You can also rent them on Amazon Prime Video:

Back to the Future is £3.49 on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Back to the Future Part 2 is £3.49 on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Back to the Future Part 3 is £3.49 on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

How to watch Back to the Future movies online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, Netflix has Back to the Future, while all three movies are also available to stream on Prime Video, Binge (opens in new tab), Stan and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Back to the Future trilogy online anywhere with a VPN

If you're away from home, or in one of the few areas that doesn't get Prime Video (like 1955 Glendale), you don't need to outright buy the Back to the Future movies. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the movies from wherever you go.

Our best VPN pick is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.