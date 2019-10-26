How to Live Stream Wales vs South Africa: Watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 Online

This rugby fixture could go either way, or at least that's the chatter. Wales' national team has fallen at this hurdle before, and it can't get complacent and expect an easy go because of an injury on the other side of the pitch. Can the Springboks beat the odds and advance to the Rugby World Cup final, or will the Welsh team get there for the first time? To find out, you'll want to catch a Wales vs South Africa live stream this weekend.

The big story going into the match-up is South Africa losing fullback Cheslin Kolbe to injury, a loss that even Rassie Erasmus, the Springbok coach, admitted to be to be "a big blow" to his team, when talking with the media earlier this week. S'bu Nkosi is set to fill in, and has the "full confidence" of his coach.

And as for the Wales team? Well, their attack formations have been criticized as 'stuttering', which is picking a narrow win for the Springboks — even though betting odds place Wales as the 2:5 favorite. Meanwhile the South African team's already admitted to being concerned with the Wales team's kicking and derided its use of filming their practices.

Streaming options vary greatly, based on where you are, and cost a lot in the U.S.. Here's our guide to watching the 2019 Rugby World Cup online from absolutely anywhere, and getting a Wales vs South Africa live stream this Sunday.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Anyone, anywhere, can watch this possibly tight Rugby World Cup contest between the Welsh and the Springboks, on the service they're already using at home - that's essential if you're hoping to watch this in a country that isn't showing the RWC in Japan. A virtual private network (aka VPN) is the tool you'll use to dodge any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

WHEN IS Wales vs South Africa in the RUGBY WORLD CUP? Wales vs South Africa tips off on Sunday (Oct. 27), at 5 a.m. Eastern | 2 a.m. Pacific | 10 a.m. BST | 9 p.m. NZT

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.S.

Fortunately, you can watch Wales vs South Africa on the NBC Sports channel. Of course, there's always the NBC Sports Gold streaming service, but it's gonna cost you more, with pricing starting at $34.99 for live (and on-demand) streams for single matches. Most, though, will want to spend at least $89 for the Rugby World Cup Pass, as it includes all the remaining matches (both live and on-demand).

True rugby obsessives probably already have the $229 All-Access Premium Rugby Pass. That extra $30 gets you season-long access to the 2019-20 Rugby Pass (with a metric ton of other matches, including the Six Nations Championship, EPCR, Premiership Rugby League).

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the U.K.

Shockingly, the U.K. gets to watch Wales vs South Africa for free. Yes, just like every Rugby World Cup game, this fixture is free, as you can see it on the main ITV channel. Yeah, if you can believe it, folks in the U.K. won't pay a dime to live stream the Rugby World Cup. That's because it's an ITV exclusive over there, and that service has no price attached.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in the Australia

Annoyingly, Wales vs South Africa isn't airing on Channel 10 for free. However, the game is airing on Fox Sports as part of a subscription package. That means you'll need a valid Foxtel TV subscription.

Alternatively, you can watch the Rugby World Cup from Kayo Sports, which also offers cricket, football and the NBA. It costs $25 per month for two simultaneous streams, and its Kayo Sports Premium Package is $35 per month for 3 streams.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in New Zealand

Wales vs South Africa will stream live on TVNZ as it offers all semi-final play, as well as the final, for its viewers to enjoy.

Spark Sport, however, is live streaming all of the matches as it owns the rights to the tournament. So if you want to watch via a digital device using this service, you'll need to buy their Rugby World Cup Pass — and that you'll need a 15MBps connection to view high-def content. That Pass isn't cheap, costing $89 for access between September 20 and November 2, with individual matches costing $24.99.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Canada

No complexity here. The Wales team challenges the Springboks on Canada's TSN, as it's the exclusive streaming service of the Rugby World Cup 2019 for that region. This means Canadians need to access their TV, a web browser or the TSN app on iOS or Google Play.

How did Wales and South Africa get to the semi-final?

South Africa stomped out the home-town favorites Japan, by a wide margin of 26 to 3.

Wales, however, only narrowly escaped the France team, by a single point, in a 20 to 19 victory.

The winner of this game goes on to challenge either England or New Zealand, the other teams playing in the semis (on Saturday).