Horizon 2: Forbidden West trailer, release date, gameplay, and more

We saw hints that it was coming, but we couldn’t be sure a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was actually coming to the PS5. But at Sony’s June 11 PS5 games showcase the covers were taken off Horizon 2: Forbidden West.

There was no word on when the Horizon 2: Forbidden West will be released but from the game footage Sony showed off it looked like the game was certainly a good way into development. And it will see Aloy, the protagonist from Horizon Zero Dawn, head into the western lands of post-post-apocalyptic Earth into what looks like the remains of West Coast America.

We don’t know a great deal yet about the Horizon 2: Forbidden West, but here’s what we can glean from the footage thus far.

Horizon 2: Forbidden West trailer

There wasn’t even a hint of a release date for Horizon 2: Forbidden West; all we got was the game’s name. But the trailer looked like a mix of actual game footage and cutscenes, which makes it tricky to tell how far along the game is in its development.

Often developers have a ‘vertical slice’ of game footage, which are effectively polished stand-alone snippets rather than a section of the main game. That could be the case here, which might signal that Horizon 2: Forbidden West has a good few years left in its development. Or is might indeed be not far off from being complete.

It’s been more than three years since Horizon Zero Dawn, which means there’s a possibility that Horizon 2: Forbidden West might even be a launch title for the PS5. We suspect that thanks to the chaos caused by the coronavirus it might have shaken up development at Guerrilla Games to the extent that the developer can’t firmly commit to a release date for Horizon 2: Forbidden West.

Horizon 2: Forbidden West gameplay

Not a vast amount of game footage from Horizon 2: Forbidden West was shown in the announcement video. But it looks like it’s taking the DNA of Horizon Zero Dawn and running with it, tapping into the open world, robot dinosaur-hunting action mixed with a deep and intriguing plot that looks at life in a ruined world being reclaimed by nature.

We know from Horizon Zero Dawn that the Forbidden West is an area of North America that lies beyond the land of the Carja people and is a dangerous part of the land full of murderous machines. From this and the footage of glistening beaches and mountainous terrain, it looks like the Forbidden West takes place on the West Coast of a post-apocalyptic USA.

Speaking of beaches, the trailer showed Aloy in some form of cobbled together scuba gear to drive beneath the sea and explore submerged buildings while avoiding crocodile-like robots. But the game also seems to involve climbing snow-capped mountains and exploring caverns filled with long-lost technology.

And alongside killing robot dinosaurs you’ll also once again be able to take them over and use them as a mount to navigate the open world.

Horizon 2: Forbidden West story

As mentioned, Horizon 2: Forbidden West will see you fill the boots of Nora hunter Aloy and appears to follow on from the ending of Horizon Zero Dawn. We know that by the appearance of Sylens, a somewhat enigmatic character from the first game who had intimate knowledge of the Hades AI that was the intent of wiping out life on Earth.

The AI caused the spread of corruption that not only turned the robots dinosaurs and creatures more violent but also poisoned the land around it. That corruption looks to be back in Horizon 2: Forbidden West, with Aloy noting that it needs to be stopped before it wreaks havoc on a world that’s recovering from the first apocalypse.

A new fanatical adversarial cult looks like it’ll also present a hurdle that Aloy will have to overcome. And she’ll be in for a fight as a robotic woolly mammoth was shown off in the thrall of said cult, which will likely require some smart tactics to take down.

That’s all we know, but we’d forecast a few plot twists to take place as well as there being hidden items, quests, and locations that provide more insight into the world before it met its doom from what was essentially a bit of stupid programming.

Horizon 2: Forbidden West outlook

Whether its a launch title for the PS5 or a game that we have to wait a couple of years for, all Horizon 2: Forbidden West needs to do is build upon the critically-acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn. With the power of the PS5, the DualSense controller, and the 3D Audio capabilities, Horizon 2: Forbidden West should look, feel and sound very impressive; going by the footage so far it looks rather beautiful.

Ideally, some more RPG elements and the ability to better shape the story and interact with the world wouldn’t go amiss. But Horizon Zero Dawn still feels fresh to play today, so if Gurrila Games can simply evolve that formula with Horizon 2: Forbidden West it’s likely to be onto a winner.

