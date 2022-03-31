HBO Max's must-watch Covid vaccine documentary has 83% on Rotten Tomatoes

The latest HBO Max original documentary, How to Survive a Pandemic, takes an inside look at the creation and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, and is a hugely important watch.

While the idea of reliving the last two years of human history via a documentary may not sound like the most appealing idea, the feature length film is a true testament to what a scientific achievement the currently available Covid-19 vaccines are.

The documentary starts out focusing on the research and development stage, as scientists grapple with the fact that vaccine creation usually takes more than five years, but in this case must be achieved at warp speed. Filming for the doc began in early 2020, and the early footage is a sobering reminder of just how bleak the public health situation was exactly two years ago.

Even once a successful vaccine had been created, rolling it out across entire countries was another logistical nightmare that needed to be overcome in a rapid timeframe. How to Survive a Pandemic examines the various health agencies and organisations that came together in order to get as many shots in arms as quickly as possible.

While How to Survive a Pandemic focuses on the impact of Covid-19 on the U.S., it does also look at the global impact of the pandemic and explores the necessity of an equitable vaccine rollout to avoid future virus variants. A problem that global leaders are still trying to solve to this day.

The documentary released on the streaming service on Tuesday, March 29 and has already proved a hit with critics. It’s currently rated 83% on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes with several top critics praising the feature for its vital look behind the scenes during some of the most unprecedented times in modern history.

How to Survive a Pandemic has received some criticizm however for its relatively bleak conclusion, with Devika Girish of the New York Times declaring the film “ends on a note of uncertainty that feels defeatist rather than urgent.” Nevertheless, by most accounts it’s still very much worth your time.

We currently rank HBO Max as one of the best streaming services available. While we love it primarily for its thrilling dramas and blockbuster movies, documentaries like How to Survive a Pandemic give its library some much-needed variety.