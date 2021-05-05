Google Pixel Buds A-Series release date, price, features and leaks

It looks like the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, previously known as the Pixel Buds A, could be imminent. This pair of true wireless earbuds was first rumored just a few weeks ago, but Google itself has already let the Pixel Buds A-Series slip.

Rather than the also-rumored Google Pixel Buds 3, the Pixel Buds A-Series sounds like it could be a cheaper alternative to the current Pixel Buds 2. Similarly to how the Google Pixel 4a and upcoming Pixel 5a trim some advanced features in exchange for a lower price, we’re expecting the Pixel Buds A-Series to challenge the AirPods 3 with even better affordability.

Despite leaking the earbuds’ apparent true name and design, Google is yet to officially announced the Pixel Buds A-Series. For now, then, here’s everything we know so far, from the potential Pixel Buds A-Series release date and price to possible features.

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Judging a release date window for the Pixel Buds A-Series requires some extrapolation, but there are some hints to work with. For starters, 9to5Google reported that Google teased the the Pixel Buds A-Series in an email newsletter, which suggests that an official reveal could happen sooner rather than later.

We also know of FCC filings, previously thought to be for the Pixel Buds 3 but now looking very much like they cover the Pixel Buds A-Series. These filings include a confidentiality agreement on included images, meaning the FCC won’t show any product designs until September 2021. It’s therefore reasonable to conclude that Google would want to release its new earbuds before then.

A late Spring or early Summer release seems most likely right now. This would also give the Pixel Buds A-Series a timing advantage over the AirPods 3 as well as a pricing one, as the consensus among leakers is that Apple’s earbuds won’t release until the second half of 2021.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series price

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

A 9to5Google report claimed that the Pixel Buds 3 was actually the Pixel Buds A, before the Android Twitter page revealed the Pixel Buds A-Series naming. The “A” is a pretty strong hint that this set of earbuds will follow the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a formula: similar features as before, but with a more affordable price.

Since the Pixel Buds 2 costs $179, that could see the Pixel Buds A-Series land somewhere in the $100 to $150 range. While that’s not quite within outright budget buds territory, a cheaper pair of Pixel Buds could easily undercut the AirPods 3, which by most accounts is likely to launch at a higher price than the current Apple AirPods in exchange for more advanced features.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series design

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Again, Google itself seemingly leaked the Pixel Buds A-Series design, showing a dark green-colored set of Pixel Buds in a recent email to Google Nest mailing list subscribers.

The design shown in the email uses a darker shade of green than the Quiet Mint color option of the Pixel Buds 2, even though the buds and case otherwise appear identical. Could this simply be a new color option for the existing model? Perhaps not: 9to5Google’s original report specifically detailed a dark green version of the Pixel Buds A-Series, along with a hereto unseen all-white version.

The aforementioned FCC certification documents detailed two new pairs of Pixel Buds with very similar dimensions to the Pixel Buds 2. At the time this looked liked it could be the Pixel Buds 3, but with the emergence of the Pixel Buds A-Series, the FCC could have certified the latter instead. This would also explain why the product design in Google’s email is so similar to that of the Pixel Buds 2: the Pixel Buds A-Series simply is simply copying it and adding new color options, similarly to how the Pixel 3a and 4a resemble the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4.

Google Pixel Buds A features

(Image credit: Gizmodo)

Logically, the Pixel Buds A-Series would have a similar feature set to the Pixel Buds 2, perhaps with some of the latter’s higher-end features cut to keep the price down. We don’t know this for sure, of course.

One feature we know the two will share, thanks to the Android Twitter leak screenshotted above, is Google Fast Pair. With the Pixel Buds 2, this lets you pair the buds with an Android phone by simply opening the charging case near your handset and tapping the on-screen prompt that appears automatically. It looks like Android phones will also be able to detect when the Pixel Buds A-Series is near, and offer the same one-tap pairing.

9to5Google also specified that the Pixel Buds A-Series will keep the touch controls of the Pixel Buds 2. And if the design is similar, that would mean removable ear tips as well — though the tip design can’t be seen in the Google email image, so that remains to be seen.

The FCC documents actually hinted at a potential upgrade for the Pixel Buds A-Series: it apparently uses the same wireless band as the Pixel Buds 2, but has a higher power output. This might be an attempt on Google’s part to address the existing model’s issues with Bluetooth connection dropouts.

Also of potential note is Google’s recent, if very quiet, acquisition of 3D audio startup Dysonics. As reported by Protocol, this could see future Pixel Buds with their own version of the AirPods’ spatial audio surround sound tech. However, Dysonics-made spatial audio finding its way into the Pixel Buds A-Series specifically seems like a long shot: the acquisition only took place in December, which wouldn’t leave much time to develop transformative new tech for a pair of headphones that’s heavily leaking in April.

Besides, considering the Pixel Buds A-Series is reportedly intended to be a cheaper alternative to existing Pixel Buds, adding this high-end new feature would bump the price up — not knock it down.