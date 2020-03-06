Google Pixel Buds 2 release date, price specs and leaks

The Pixel Buds 2, or the second generation of Google’s Pixel Buds wireless headphones, were first announced at Made by Google this past October.

At the time, though, Google didn’t spill much about the Pixel Buds 2 release. All we knew was that the $179, Google Assistant -enabled buds would look to take on Apple AirPods sometime in 2020.

The first Pixel Buds packed in a lot of smarts, like the ability to translate entire conversations in real time. But audio was average and the earbuds were connected by cable that draped across your neck.

The Pixel Buds 2 cut the cord for truly wireless listening. They’re designed to fit flush in your ear instead of jutting out, with a stabilizer arc and interchangeable tip helping create a secure fit.

But will the Pixel Buds 2 join the ranks of the best wireless earbuds ? Here's what we know so far about the Pixel Buds 2, including the possible release date, price and features to expect.

Pixel Buds 2 price

The Pixel Buds 2 price was announced at Made by Google. A pair with the charging case will cost $179.

You might notice Google’s going price is $20 more expensive than the original Pixel Buds, but it seems like enough improvements have been made to justify it. We’ll have to review them to be sure, though.

Pixel Buds 2 are also pricier than the Galaxy Buds Plus , Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds that we gave a near-perfect rating. They're also pricier than the 2nd-gen Apple AirPods, but not the $249 AirPods Pro .

Whether Pixel Buds are worth the $179 cost is too soon to tell.

Google did not provide an exact Pixel Buds 2 release date, only that the buds are launching spring 2020.

9to5Google spotted a since-deleted listing for Pixel Buds 2020 in the Wireless Power Consortium. Previous Google devices haven’t appeared on the WPC’s website until after they released, so this could mean the new Pixel Buds are close to making a debut.

It’s possible Google planned to divulge an official release date at its annual Google I/Odeveloper conference, which was slated to start on May 12. Unfortunately, the in-person I/O event has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but Google suggests an online conference may take its place.

Pixel Buds 2 specs

Google said the Pixel Buds 2 get 5 hours of battery life for listening. That extends up to 24 hours when you use the Pixel Buds 2 wireless charging case. We’ll need to put the Buds 2 through a number of battery tests to back that up, though.

Pixel Buds 2 will also have long-range Bluetooth connection that should let them work even if your phone is in another room, or up to 100 yards away. Pixel Buds 2 will be able to pair with any of the best Android phones running Android 6 or later, as well as all devices that support Bluetooth 4.0+, including laptops, tablets, and even the iPhone.

And, as expected, you'll be able to summon Google Assistant through the Pixel Buds 2 by saying “Hey, Google.”

Pixel Buds 2 speakers

We don’t know much about the Pixel Buds 2 speakers and how they actually perform in real-world settings, but Google announced some interesting features we're excited to test out.

Google said the bud tips will help block outside noises, while two mics in each earbud will identify your voice and cancel out background sound when you’re taking a phone call.

The Pixel Buds 2 will also have some kind of adaptable sound technology that automatically adjusts the sound based on how noisy your environment is.

Pixel Buds 2 outlook

Google's upcoming Pixel Buds 2 are joining a crowded true wireless earbud space when they launch, joining Apple and Samsung’s offerings, as well as the Powerbeats Pro , Microsoft Surface Earbuds and Amazon Echo Buds and more.

We’ll update this story as we learn more about the Pixel Buds 2.