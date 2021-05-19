PS5 restock at GameStop sold out — where to find inventory next

Update: GameStop is now sold out of PS5 bundles. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock coverage for the latest PS5 drops.

GameStop PS5 restock is back. After a small hiccup, the retailer currently has PS5 consoles available via the links below. (Unfortunately, there's no sign of an Xbox Series X restock).

If you don't see the "add to cart" button, try opening the links via an incognito Web browser. Also, give it a few minutes before refreshing as the restock is starting later than expected.

PS5 Bundle: $729 @ GameStop

PS5 restock is back at GameStop today. This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, Returnal, MLB The Show 21, and a $20 GameStop gift card.

PS5 Digital Bundle: $599 @ GameStop

PS5 restock is back at GameStop today. This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, PlayStation Plus 1-year membership, $50 PlayStation Store gift card, and a $20 GameStop gift card.

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you miss out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for up to the minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

