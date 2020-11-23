Forget M1 MacBooks: Now Chromebooks are ditching Intel, too

Intel's rough month just got worse. First Apple unveiled a new MacBook Air with M1 and MacBook Pro with M1 powered by Apple Silicon that blows away Intel-based laptops on benchmarks and battery life.
And now comes word that AMD could be muscling in on Chromebooks in a big way.
If new findings in the Chromium Gerritt, a web-based code collaboration tool for software developers, is to be believed, then Google’s Chromebooks are looking to sport AMD’s Ryzen chips in 2021 in a huge blow to Intel.
New Chromebook baseboards, dubbed Guybrush, Mancomb, and Majolica, are likely to be powered by AMD’s new Zen 3 Cezanne chipset. Per a leak by Twitter user ExecutableFix, three Ryzen 5000 U-series chips based on Cezanne will be available next year.
Already, Intel has been playing catchup with AMD’s 7-nanometer process. The once king of power and efficiency has been overtaken by AMD’s Ryzen line of CPUs, especially its Ryzen 3 line on the affordable laptop end, which offers tremendous single and multi-threaded performance. And with Apple dropping Intel to create its own line of CPUs for Mac, it’s a huge loss for team blue.
Chromebooks, the cheap netbook-like devices that run ChromeOS, have surged in popularity. According to Statista, 20 million Chromebooks have been shipped in 2020 so far. That’s 2.4 million more than Macbooks Apple shipped in 2019 at 17,684,000. So it's clear that there's a big opportunity here for AMD.
The new Ryzen 7, in particular, packs a wallop. The 8-core/16-thread design with a base clock of 2GHz is blistering, especially for a device as light as a Chromebook. So, maybe Google has bigger plans for its Chromebook line beyond Google Docs and web browsing.
Per a report by Kent Duke at Android Police, while scrubbing the Gerritt, he found evidence that a touchscreen will be available on upcoming Chromebooks, suggesting a convertible tablet configuration.