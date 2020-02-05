Evo 2020 lineup revealed: Here are all 9 games

The game lineup for Evo 2020, the world's biggest annual fighting game tournament, has officially been revealed. Evo head Joey "MrWizard" Cuellar and fighting game veteran Mike Ross took the wraps off the full lineup in a special Feb. 4 livestream, announcing a total of 9 games that include a mix of genre staples and genuine surprises.

Evo 2020 lineup

(Image credit: Evo)

The Evo 2020 lineup consists of 8 main games, as well as a special Marvel vs. Capcom 20 invitational tournament that celebrates the game's 20th anniversary. Here's the full rundown:

DRAGON BALL FighterZ (PS4)

Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4)

Samurai Shodown (PS4)

Soulcalibur VI (PS4)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (PS4)

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: 20urnament of Champions (Dreamcast)

New to the Evo roster this year is Granblue Fantasy Versus, a highly anticipated 2D anime fighter from genre veterans Arc System Works due to launch on March 3. Also debuting is Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late [cl-r], the latest installment in the highly technical cult anime brawler from Ecole Software and French Bread.

Returning games including Street Fighter V, which just got a major Champion Edition update, Tekken 7, which had one of the most exciting finals of Evo 2019, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which was the most entered game of last year's event.

The one glaring omission is Mortal Kombat 11, which just released in April 2019 and continues to get steady updates and enjoy a healthy player base. If you're attending Evo and are bummed your game didn't make the main roster, you can still run your own side tournaments at the event, and even sign up for the Evo Community Championships to have your event showcased on a main stage.

Unique to this year's Evo is the Marvel vs. Capcom 2: 20urnament of Champions, which will be an 8-player invitational that celebrates the 20th anniversary of Capcom's beloved crossover fighting game. The event will bring together previous MvC2 Evo champions -- including veteran pro player Justin Wong, Duc Do, Michael "Yipes" Mendoza and Sanford Kelly -- as well as four other players who can compete for a spot.

Evo 2020 will take place from July 31 to August 2 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas NV, and will be livestreamed all weekend long on Twitch. You can register for the event right here.