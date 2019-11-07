Disney Plus UK release date finally revealed

If you've been eagerly anticipating Disney Plus' UK release date, wait no more. Disney announced in a tweet that the streaming service will officially come to the United Kingdom, German, France, Italy and Spain on March 31, with more regions to be announced soon.

Just announced: #DisneyPlus will be available in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (and more to be announced soon) starting on March 31st. Please note: Titles may vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/lE6nzBeaXyNovember 7, 2019

Disney Plus is just days away from launching in the US, Canada and The Netherlands on November 12, when it will bring hundreds of both original and classic movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

That includes hotly anticipated original series such as The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as back catalog content like Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King.

Disney Plus' impending North American release has left European fans scratching their heads as to when they can binge their favorite Disney shows and movies. Fortunately, those in the UK, Germany, France and Italy only have a few months longer to wait.