Dell G15 Ryzen Edition specs, price, release date and more

Today the team at Dell unveiled two new additions to the company's lineup of gaming laptops: the revamped Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, both of which feature Nvidia GPUs and AMD Ryzen CPUs.

The G15 Ryzen Edition is the more affordable of the two, a 15-inch laptop that can be outfitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPU, up to an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU, and 3200Mhz DD4 memory that you can upgrade yourself.

Dell plans to sell the G15 Ryzen Edition in the U.S. starting May 4th, and a different model of the G15 sporting a 10th-generation Intel CPU will go on sale May 13th. Both models are expected to go on sale at a starting price of $899.99.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition design

Dell's new G15 is being pitched as a sleek, budget-friendly gaming laptop with a narrow bezel and what the company describes as "Alienware-inspired thermal design" intended to effectively dissipate heat by maximizing airflow.

The G15 will be available in a Dark Shadow Grey finish at launch, as well as two speckled variants (one Specter Green, the other Phantom Grey). Dell expects to begin offering the laptop in a fourth finish, the elusive Obsidian Black, later this year.

The new G15 will also include the Game Shift key built into Dell's G series of gaming laptops, which is designed to amp up the unit's cooling efforts while playing games and doing other intensive tasks.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell G15 outlook

The laptops we've tested in Dell's G series have offered respectable performance and screen quality at a budget-friendly price, and the new G15 seems likely to live up to that reputation. AMD's new 5000 series Ryzen CPUs have earned critical praise in recent years, so we're looking forward to putting the new G15 through its paces to see how it compares.