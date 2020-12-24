Cyberpunk 2077 update squashes more PS5, PC and Xbox Series X bugs

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a hot mess of bugs, glitches and poor performance on the PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, and PS4. But developer CD Projekt Red is pushing out the 1.06 patch that should go some way to prevent game crashes and make the game a little more stable.

CD Projekt Red noted that the patch will deliver “improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes” on game consoles. The patch also removes the 8MB save file size limit of the Cyberpunk 2077 on the PC. And in the game’s quests, the developer noted that Dum “Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.”

This hotfix isn’t going to be the panacea to all of Cyberpunk 2077 woes. You’ll need to wait until 2021 for that, as CD Projekt Red has promised to push out “two large patches” in January and February to tackle performance issues on the PS4 and Xbox One, with next-gen updates coming for the PS5 and Xbox Series X next year as well.

In essence, this hotfix patch is basically a band-aid for some of the most heinous CyberPunk 2077 bugs. Unfortunately for PC gamers, the hotfix won't allow them to rescue corrupted save game files made before the update.

Cyberpunk 2077 was hotly tipped to be one of the biggest games of 2020, and it arguably was — only it turned out to be a large disappointment. My colleague Henry T. Casey put the game through its paces for his Cyberpunk 2077 review, and was deeply disappointed by the bugs and crashes the game threw up on his Xbox One X.

And he wasn’t alone, as many other Cyberpunk 2077 players complained about the bugs and poor performance, all of which culminated with CD Projekt Red offering refunds and Sony pulling the game from its PlayStation Store.

In fairness to CD Project Red, it looks like the game maker is working hard to fix the game, though it arguably shouldn’t have been released in such a state to begin with. Nevertheless, we’d advise you to wait for a few months for more fixes and patches to be applied before you go out and buy Cyberpunk 2077.