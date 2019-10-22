Black Friday Preview: Razer Phone 2 Now 53% Off

Good news for gamers looking for a phone with smooth graphics and excellent sound: We found a Razer Phone 2 deal that slashes more than half off its regular price.

Currently, Amazon has the Unlocked Razer Phone 2 on sale for just $373. Normally priced at $799, that's $429 off. At $20 cheaper than its Prime Day price, this deal marks the second lowest price we've seen ever seen for one of the best gaming phones out there.

This Black Friday-like discount also undercuts Razer's direct sale price.

Unlocked Razer Phone 2: was $799 now $373 @ Amazon

This second-gen gamer-centric smartphone features 120Hz Ultramotion Quad HD display and 8GB RAM. New features include wireless charging, and powerful stereo speakers. At $426 off, it's a must have phone for serious gamers. View Deal

In our Razer Phone 2 review, we found its smooth graphics, excellent audio and strong performance most impressive. We also liked its elegant, yet durable Gorilla Glass 5 destruction. Though it lacks a 3.5mm jack, it includes a USB Type-C DAC for headphone users.

The Razer Phone 2's specs rundown includes a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, a 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Camera hardware includes a 12MP shooter on the back and a 8MP selfie cam.

The Razer Phone 2 features a Razer Chroma RGB logo on its glass back and is IP67 Water resistant. It also boasts Qualcomm's QuickCharge4+ and supports wireless charging, unlike the original Razer Phone.

One of the best things about the Razer Phone 2 is that you can customize Chroma lighting with the Chroma app. You can choose any of three RGB effects: Static which is one constant color; the pulsating Breathing effect, and Spectrum, which cycles through every color.

At 7.8 ounces and 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.3-inches in dimensions, the Razer 2 is heavier and larger, yet thinner than the Apple iPhone 11 (6.84 ounces, 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches). By comparison, it has more heft and body than the new Pixel 4.

The Razer Phone 2 is an affordable alternative to the Asus ROG Phone 2. It's a solid choice for gamers who don't want to pay $800 or more on a new phone.