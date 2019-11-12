Black Friday Preview: Amazon takes $200 off 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple products are always in demand during Black Friday and although the retail holiday is still a few days out, we've just found one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (256GB) on sale for $1,299.99. That's $199 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this MacBook Pro. If you want the 13-inch MacBook Pro (with four Thunderbolt ports and a faster CPU), Amazon has that model on sale too for $1,599. Again, you're saving $200 and it's the lowest price we've seen for these configs. It's also one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

MacBook Pro 13" (1.4GHz/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,299

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's best laptop for most users. It offers more power than the MacBook Air, yet it still offers that svelte, ultraportable design. It's now $200 off and at its lowest price ever. It packs a 1.4GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 13" (2.4GHz/256GB): was $1,799 now $1,599

This MBP configuration features a more powerful 2.4GHz CPU and better graphics via its Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. You also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of the two found in the 1.4GHz model. Again, this laptop is at an all-time price low.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) is one of the best laptops of 2019. Both configurations on sale boast that classic MacBook design you know and love as well as excellent specs. However, the 2.4GHz model packs four Thunderbolt 3 ports, rather than just two found on the cheaper 1.4GHz model.

All models include Apple's Touch Bar, which makes for a more custom experience based on the app you're using. If you want the cheapest 13-inch MacBook Pro possible, you'll want the 1.4GHz/128GB model, which is on sale for $1,149 ($150 off) at Amazon. However, we've seen this model for less, so we recommend the two configs above instead.