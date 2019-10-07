Best Black Friday Chromebook Deals in 2019

The best time of the year to buy a new Chromebook is almost here. Black Friday deals are just a few weeks out and we're expecting to see deals on 2019's best laptops — including laptops running Chrome OS. If this year's Black Friday Chromebook deals are anything like last year, then you can expect to score savings of up to 50% on some devices.

But you will need to act fast. Last year, a sale on the excellent Samsung Chromebook 3 sold out in around 10 minutes. We'll be looking for a similar deal this year, along with potential deals on the Asus Chromebook Flip C434, our favorite overall Chromebook, or the HP Chromebook x2, our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook.

We recommend bookmarking this page if you want to keep up with the latest Black Friday Chromebook deals as we'll be updating it around the clock.

Black Friday Chromebook deals to watch out for

One of the best laptop deals of the previous holiday season was on Samsung's Chromebook 3. Already a great budget system, this excellent laptop was 50% off at Walmart, which brought its price down to $99. Unsurprisingly, that deal sold out very quickly. Luckily, shoppers had a second opportunity thanks to Best Buy, which sold a 32GB version of the laptop for $129.

Another inexpensive Chromebook that has gotten serious price cuts in the past is Dell's Chromebook 11. That budget notebook sold for just $129 during last year's Black Friday. If that deal pops up again, and you're in the market for an affordable device that can run basic tasks, we suggest snatching it up.

We're also going to keep a close eye on Asus' excellent lineup of Chromebooks. We found an awesome deal on the Chromebook C202 that brought its price down to $119. At the same time, the beefier Chromebook Flip C302 was $100 off, or $399.

The king of Asus' Chromebook offerings is the Flip C434. We've seen substantial savings on this sleek notebook in the past few months and will keep our eyes peeled for more on Black Friday. If you can't wait that long, there is already a good deal on the Chromebook C432A at Walmart that drops its price to $199.

We also expect to see massive discounts on Google's own devices. The Pixelbook dropped to $699 ($300 off) last year and is still being sold despite the release of the Pixel Slate. Speaking of which, Google's latest Chrome OS device ran into some hurdles after its release, so Google might choose to boost those figures by dropping its price. There's also a chance Google unveils a Pixelbook 2 later this year, which could spur some price drops for the original Pixelbook.

If you need a laptop with more power than what a Chromebook can offer, check out our main Black Friday deals hub for sales on Windows 10 laptops, MacBooks, tablets, peripherals, and all sorts of other gadgets.