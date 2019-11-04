Apple's Foldable Phone Alternative Has a Wraparound Display

Many companies think that the future of smartphones is using flexible displays, like we’ve seen with the Samsung Galaxy Fold . There are other ideas however, such as the wraparound design we’ve got here from Apple.

An updated patent found by Patently Apple (via TechRadar ) shows an iPhone with a display that extends all the way around the back of the phone, with the latest update specifying that this would be a full ‘continuous loop’. This would be made of a transparent outer layer, now specified to be manufactured from glass, with a flexible display beneath.

(Image credit: USPTO)

The original patent dates back at least to 2011, with Patently Apple first spotting it in 2013 , and then again in 2015 , and then in 2018 when the patent was officially awarded to Apple. We’ve also seen enthusiast-designed concepts based on this patent , although these were done back in 2016 when we were looking forward to the iPhone 8, so they’re a little out of date.

We’ve already seen a Samsung wraparound phone patent earlier this year, and previous Apple patents for a foldable iPhone . Although foldable phones such as the Huawei’s Mate X , the rebooted Motorola Razr and Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo are getting a lot of attention , we’re still seeing Apple make tweaks to an eight-year-old design.. The wraparound design makes use of the same tech that foldables use, except without the fragile folding mechanism that proves to often be the phone’s undoing.

That said, a regularly updated patent is still a patent. All these documents can undeniably prove is that Apple is thinking about this design, and if there is going to be a physical product made according to these ideas, it could still be years away, if it comes at all.