Apple rolls out surprise 10% MacBook discount for businesses — what you need to know

Apple doesn’t do promos. It doesn’t need to, the best Apple MacBooks tend to speak for themselves. Which is why a report from Bloomberg claiming that soon Apple will be offering up to a 10% discount on bulk orders is a big deal. Especially considering the terms of the offer are described by Bloomberg as more than “the typical markdown given to small and midsize businesses.”

What is Apple’s MacBook offer?

According to the report, the discount is not for an out-of-date or obsolete product. The offer instead applies to the current MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models.

Supposedly the biggest Apple deal in five years, businesses who order between 5 and 24 MacBook Pros (it can be a mixture of 14-inch and 16-inch versions) from the Cupertino company will receive a tidy 8% discount on their purchase. Businesses with the need for more than 25 units will receive a 10% discount, which could be a sizeable discount in bulk.

Why is Apple offering this discount?

No official reason has been given, but this is not simply a charitable offer, multiple factors could be responsible for this discount. After a record Mac revenue of $10.85 billion in Q1 of 2022 after bumper holiday takings, Apple may expect numbers will inevitably fall this holiday season and this could be a way to soften the decline. Similarly, the supply chain issues that saw Apple struggle to meet demand for the iPhone 14 has left a hole in Q3 earnings that this promotion could plug.

Another reason for the price drop is to move on the inventory of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in light of the superior M2 chip-powered versions expected to launch in 2023.

Is it worth it?