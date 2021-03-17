Apple Maps now includes COVID-19 vaccination spots — how to use the feature

Apple’s planning a lot of updates for its Maps app, particularly in the upcoming iOS 14.5 update . But you don’t have to wait for that release to benefit from one of the more useful additions to Apple’s mapping app.

Starting this week, Apple Maps now lets users find COVID-19 vaccinations with a simple search. You can also Siri to find vaccination sites. The information comes from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Boston’s Children's Hospital project, VaccineFinder.

Thanks to the new integration, users can ask Siri, "Where can I get a COVID vaccination?" Results will show up with a nearby location. When using Maps, you’re able to find a list in the “Find Nearby” section of suitable places.

The testing locations will appear with a unique red banner on the Apple Maps card. This service will also work with Google Maps following the partnership between Google and Apple to stop the spread of the Coronavirus last year.

In addition, Apple is encouraging healthcare providers to submit information on COVID-19 testing or vaccination locations on the Apple Business Register page. Once approved, it will show up on the Maps app.

VaccineFinder is an online source that provides "the latest vaccine availability for those eligible at providers in pharmacies throughout the U.S.” It offers operating hours, address, phone numbers, and websites where you'll be able to book appointments.