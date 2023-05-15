Apple hasn't announced them yet, but Beats Studio Buds+ are already showing up in stores

Although there's no official announcement from Apple about the rumored Beats Studio Buds+, their arrival is looking increasingly imminent following several images being circulated online that shows the new buds popping up at a Best Buy store in the U.S. over the weekend.

In a Twitter post shared by tech enthusiast Ben Geskin (opens in new tab), the first image (above) shows what looks to be the rumored active noise cancelling Beats Studio Buds+ in their packing box. The artwork on the packaging shows a picture of the Beats Studio Buds+ in their hotly anticipated transparent design, and the writing on the box suggests that battery life will run up to 36 hours with the charging case.

This is the first 'in the wild' sighting we've seen of the new Beats earbuds. Although they weren't actually available to purchase in the Best Buy store, it's a strong indication that the new model is being shipped out and that certain stores already have stock, and could suggest an on sale date coming very soon.

(Image credit: Mac Rumors / Ben Geskin)

The second image shared by Geskin shows several boxes stacked together, indicating that the Beats Studio Buds+ will also be available in white or black color options.

This latest sighting is further confirmation that an update to the original Studio Buds that launched in 2021 is imminent. It reinforces the details we learned from the Amazon listing page leak that was spotted at the end of April, that listed the Beats Studio Buds+ with a May 18 release date and a $169 price tag, which works out to be around £135 / AU$255.

We'll keep you updated with more info as it arrives.

Beats Studio Buds+: Outlook

Despite the rumor mill being fueled by the accidental Amazon listing and stock seen at certain retail stores, there's no official announcement from Apple on when it plans to launch the Beats Studio Buds+ noise-cancelling earbuds.

Furthermore, although the design looks very similar to the original Beats Studio Buds, which are considered to be a sportier version of Apple's AirPods Pro priced at $149, there's no indication on whether they will be replaced by the Plus model, or whether they will continue alongside the new $20 more expensive Studio Buds Plus.

While we anticipate that new buds will incorporate many Apple and other Beats wireless earbuds features like spatial audio, audio sharing, automatic device switching, “Hey Siri," and Find My support, it looks like we're going to have to wait a little while longer before we get proper confirmation.