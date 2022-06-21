Another great Netflix show is coming to an end

It looks like another Netflix show is coming to an end. It's just been announced that Canadian comedy Workin’ Moms will end after its seventh season. But this isn’t another entry for the list of canceled Netflix shows. Not really.

The good news is that it sounds as though the show is coming to a natural end, plus seven seasons is a pretty good run for any TV show. Especially one that airs on Netflix in the United States. But, for the fans of Workin’ Moms, this is going to be bittersweet.

For those that don’t know, Workin’ Moms is a comedy series focusing on five working mothers played by Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind, Enuka Okuma, Juno Rinaldi and series creator Catherine Reitman. The five are linked by their shared status as ‘working moms’ and the fact they’re members of the same mommy-and-me parenting group that pushes them into an unlikely-seeming friend group.

The show is centered around the trials and tribulations of working motherhood, and the challenges it can bring. Balancing the needs of their kids and careers, identity crises, postpartum depression, as well as all the usual chaos that comes alongside having young children.

Workin' Moms has a fairly good of 7.7/10 over at IMDB (opens in new tab). And while the show doesn't have a critics rating at Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) (not enough reviews), the average audience score is 70%

“To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life, “ said creator Catherine Reitman, according to Deadline (opens in new tab). “Philip [Sternberg] and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries.”

Reitman thanks the show’s writers, cast and production team for their work on the show, alongside both CBC and Netflix for supporting Workin’ Moms through its fun. But unfortunately things do have to end at some point, and that seems to be why Workin’ Moms is coming to an end.

Season 7 promises to pick up right where season 6 left off, with all five women “confronting demons from their past in order to move forward into their future”. According to Deadline, motherhood, relationships and career choices will be put to the test as the five moms come to terms with where they came from, where they’re going and what impact they’ll leave in their work and for their kids.

All six seasons of Workin’ Moms are available to watch on Netflix right now, and the seventh season is set to arrive at some point in the winter of 2023.