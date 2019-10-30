Amazon Video Game Sale: Buy 2, Get 1 Free

Heads up, gamers. Amazon is giving us a preview of its Black Friday deals with an excellent buy-2-get-1-free sale on video games. If you've been looking for a Call of Duty Modern Warfare deal, this is your chance to get it at a deep discount. (We expect to be on sale when more Black Friday gaming deals launch).

For a limited time, buy 2 video games and get the 3rd game for free at Amazon. The sale includes six pages of video games for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Even better, it also includes select Blu-ray movies and board games.

Buy 2 Video Games, Get 1 Free at Amazon

There are a few catches to be aware of. Eligible games must be sold via Amazon (and not through 3rd party sellers). Also, the free item will be the lowest-priced item. So if you buy three $60 games, one of them will be free. If you buy two $60 games and a $20 game, the $20 game will be free. So to make the most of the sale, we recommend you avoid the cheap items.

Otherwise, the sale includes some solid titles like The Outer Worlds for $59.99, Super Mario Maker 2 for $49.94, and Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $99.99. Amazon doesn't say when the sale ends, but we wouldn't be surprised it expires at the end of the month. In other words, get those games asap. And make sure to follow our Amazon Black Friday deals guide for the latest news and deals.